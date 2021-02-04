John and the Hole plays out like a fairy tale in many moments and director Pascual Sisto tells MovieMaker that was intentional.

“We wanted to do a contemporary fable. So we knew from the beginning that it had to be shot in a more naturalistic way. I didn’t want it to be magical or taking place in this other world,” Sisto said.

“So it always needed to be anchored in our reality, everybody’s reality, so it could be familiar in that sense. Of course, John and the Hole, is like a children’s story title — it has a lot of connotations with that.”

In the film, John is a 13-year-old boy living a comfortable upper middle class existence with his family. Then, early on, with seemingly with no identifiable inciting incident, he drugs his mom, dad, and older sister and places them in the titular “hole,” which is actually an unfinished bunker.

An important element of both traditional fables and John and the Hole, is a willful suspension of disbelief. Sisto’s film is not all that interested in showing every detail of how John transports his family into that deep bunker. Sisto said “It wasn’t as important to show how he gets the pulley and drags them in and anchors something and puts them in, because it’s a story. It’s a fable. We wanted to start with them in the hole already.”

Based on the short story “The Well,” Sisto and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone (Birdman) updated the original more natural “water container” setting to a bunker. Sisto felt something explicitly “man made” — something built with an intended use that was now being subverted — was scarier in a different way than something like a cave which generates a more “primal” fear.

Bunkers hold a few different connotations. In the U.S. they’re mostly thought of alongside paranoia, or more generously, perceived as places of protection. In Europe, where bunkers are usually remnants of the world wars of the twentieth century, there are often arrested development and internet culture connotations at play.

Sisto followed the former interpretation for John and the Hole. “I take more of the American view, even though I am European and I do understand the heritage of bunkers there.”

Working with Giacobone on the script, the function of bunkers as protective structures allowed nuance in how John’s early actions are perceived.

“In movies like Take Shelter, bunkers are made primarily as a form of protection, against something like a big storm, like they say in the movie. You could say in one way that John was trying to keep them in a safe place,” Sisto explained.

“Even though it can be seen as very macabre dark action to put your family there, in an innocent naive way, it can also feel like it’s a safe place, a safe haven. So it had a duality that we really liked.”

John and the Hole, directed by Pascual Sisto, premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at Sundance. Sundance Film Festival wrapped Wednesday.