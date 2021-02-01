Jockey Director Clint Bentley: ‘No Jockey Wants Their Kid to Be a Jockey’

At a pre-Sundance event for Jockey, director Clint Bentley explained that his entry point into this world was that his dad was in fact a jockey. He said that his “earliest memories are him going up into the gates.” He described the scene as a “really strange circus-like subculture of America.”

Co-writer Greg Kwedar was also on the Zoom call and joked that he while he is “not the child of a jockey,” he nonetheless immersed himself in the world during the writing and research process by sleeping in a tack room. He was moved by the “loud speaker doing prayers in english and spanish” each morning at the track.

Bentley and Kwedar worked with actor Clifton Collins Jr. previously on Transpecos and Jockey was specifically written for Collins.

Like Kwedar, Collins jumped fully in the world, losing all the weight in a short period of time that a jockey must. Bentley explained that it’s not simply about being thin, but there is a “certain drawn look that jockeys have to them.”

Follow All of Our Sundance Coverage Here

Collins diet was so severe, he said that a treat for himself would consist of a single peanut M&M.

Acting opposite Collins is Moisés Arias as a rookie jockey who shows up claiming to be Collins’ character’s son. Bentley explained that it was either Arias for the role or a non-actor. “He was the only one we went out to. If it wasn’t Moisés, then we were going to go with a jockey. ”

In the film, Collins’ character comes from a long line of jockeys, and I asked Bentley on the Zoom call if there was ever pressure for Bentley to follow in his own father’s footsteps.

“No jockey wants their kid to be a jockey,” Bentley responded. He explained that at one point, there was in fact a plan he had made to become a jockey, but his father quickly put the kibosh on that, making Bentley finish his studies instead. The hesitancy comes from the grueling physical gauntlet jockeys go through.

Bentley explained, “When jockeys get hurt, it means two things: they’re paralyzed or they can never ride again. When you break your arm, you’re not hurt.” A highlight of Jockey, is an A.A.-style meeting where older jockeys sit around and discuss their various injuries throughout the years. These were non-actors actually talking about their past riding careers, and is yet another small detail that makes Bentley’s film ring true with authenticity and intimacy.

Sundance Film Festival runs through February 3.