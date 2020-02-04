(Editor’s Note: Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is an action-comedy-mystery-fantasy about two CIA agents trying to stop a computer virus called Soviet Union. In the following piece, producer Sergio Uguet de Resayre explains how he got his high concept, low-ROI indie feature made)

When it comes to a medium like film, where there must be a balance between commerce and art, the industry is not keen on taking risks. And even though there is a call for more diverse storylines, roles, and characters, there are also limits. It’s common nowadays to use special software that will analyze the elements of a project and compare them with precedents in order to determine the viability and the likelihood of turning a profit. (Before we know it, A.I. will be writing scripts and actors will just be computer-generated avatars, but that’s a different story.)

Imagine you’re producing a film where your protagonist is a four-foot-tall Ethiopian with the talent of an A-lister, but who doesn’t speak English and has a physical deformity. Imagine that you’re mixing different formats to create a cartoonish pastiche with a sci-fi storyline that’s slightly too intellectual for mainstream media, and that the type of movie you’re making doesn’t have a precedent. You start pitching and soon realize that there’s little interest among your peers in making unconventional stories. Inclusion is great… as long as it has an immediate upside. If not, then it’s “too niche.” The biggest praise you might receive is on “your bravery,” an expression that industry people use to basically say you’re a naive kamikaze who’s likely to crash and burn.

However, as a producer, you need to ask yourself what type of films do you want to make? Will you be limited by a risk-averse industry that follows the laws of an algorithm and create films that feel manufactured? Or do you want to tell a story you’re passionate about and create something meaningful?