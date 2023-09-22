The trailer for Common Ground is here. The sequel to Netflix’s 2020 regenerative agriculture documentary Kiss the Ground features narration by Jason Momoa.

Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, the Big Picture Ranch and Area 23A film was a selection of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Common Ground Features Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson and More

In addition to Momoa, Common Ground also features Woody Harrelson, who returns after narrating the first doc, Kiss the Ground, as well as Rosario Dawson, Donald Glover, Laura Dern, and Ian Somerhalder.

“Nature is the mother of us all,” Momoa says in the trailer for Common Ground. “And if mama ain’t happy, we’re f—ed.”

Dawson also stresses the importance of soil health for humankind: “What I’m about to tell you is a matter of life and death,” she says. “If the soil dies, we die.”

But, according to the trailer, removing pesticides from the world’s farms and regenerating the soil to restore it to its former healthy state is entirely possible.

“There’s a way to save our precious soils,” Laura Dern says. “It’s called regeneration.”

According to a press release for Common Ground, its predecessor, which also featured Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and David Arquette, inspired the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to put $20 billion toward soil health.

Now, Common Ground takes Kiss the Ground‘s mission a step further.

“By fusing journalistic expose’ with deeply personal stories from those on the front lines of the food movement, Common Ground unveils a dark web of money, power, and politics behind our broken food system,” the description reads.

“The film reveals how unjust practices forged our current farm system in which farmers of all colors are literally dying to feed us. The film profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of white, black, and indigenous farmers who are using alternative ‘regenerative’ models of agriculture that could balance the climate, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy — before it’s too late.”

Common Ground opens in select theaters nationwide on Sept. 29.

Watch the full trailer above.

Main Image: The poster for Common Ground.