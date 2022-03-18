Jared Leto has thoughts about Lady Gaga not receiving an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci.

The Morbius star revealed what he’s been thinking ever since the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were released in February in a Variety cover story about his role in the new Marvel movie directed by Daniel Espinosa.

Lady Gaga played Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Adam Driver, in House of Gucci. The film was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars this year but was surprisingly shut out for all acting categories.

“It was a shock and a surprise,” he said of Lady Gaga’s snub. “By the way,” Leto added, “she should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there. She’s an amazing artist [who does] such brave work. She should be celebrated for everything in my book.”

Not that this would be Gaga’s first Oscar. She won Best Original Song in 2019 for the A Star Is Born pop-anthem “Shallow,” sharing the award with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Plus, Gaga did get nominations for her House of Gucci role from the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes, and she’s already got a win this year from the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress.

Leto also got a SAG award nomination for best-supporting actor for his role opposite Gaga and Driver as Paolo Gucci, the eccentric, blundering brother of the fashion family.

But when it comes to Morbius, he’s just glad to get his hands on a role that has never been played by anyone else.

“He’s not the quintessential superhero,” Leto told Variety of Dr. Michael Morbius, who accidentally turns himself into a vampire-creature while trying to cure his rare blood disease.

“I loved that it was the very first time this character was going to be on screen,” he added. “I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore that territory in a big Marvel film. It was impossible to say no.”

Though Leto is a self-described film “snob,” he knows the importance of Marvel movies in keeping audiences coming back to theaters in person.

“If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist,” he says. “It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”

Morbius premieres in theaters on April 1.

Main Image: Jared Leto in Morbius. Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Canada.