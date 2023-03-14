Jamie Lee Curtis is using her Oscar win to support her daughter, Ruby, who came out in 2020 as a transgender woman.

The first-time Oscar nominee scored the best actress prize for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. During an appearance on Today following the big night, Curtis responded to a question from Savannah Guthrie about what she had decided to name her Oscar statuette.

Here’s what Jamie Lee Curtis said on Today

“I’m in support of my daughter Ruby. I’m having them be a they/them,” Curtis said of her Oscar trophy with tears in her eyes. “I’m going to just call them ‘them’ — ‘they/them’. And they are doing great, they’re settling in, and I couldn’t, I mean, I just — in my life, I never saw it in a million years that I would have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

You can watch the clip from Today below.

Curtis spoke about supporting the transgender community and learning new terminology to refer to nonbinary people and those with fluid gender identities in a People story from 2021.

And on Sunday night in the Oscars press room, Curtis told reporters that she’s still dedicated to inclusivity for all genders.

“The bigger question is how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that,” Curtis said backstage at the Oscars, according to Variety. “And yet to de-gender the categories, I’m concerned that will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I’ve been working hard to promote. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women… basically just more fucking women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

Main Image: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts her Oscar for best actress. Photo credit: ABC