Jacir Filmmakers Put on Exciting Music Event at Sundance

A special event following a screening of Jacir was music to Sundance moviegoers’ ears on Monday.

The filmmakers behind the movie, which features several original songs, held a fun, music-filled hangout complete with food, drinks, and live music from the movie following its screening on Monday at the Music Lodge in Park City, Utah during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Written and directed by Waheed AlQawasmi, Jacir stars Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, Sopranos), newcomer Malek Rahbani, and YouTube star Tutweezy.

The event paid homage to the film by featuring live performances of original blues and rap songs by artists from the movie itself.

The entire filmmaking team behind Jacir was present on Monday along with some of the actors and musicians — including Memphis rapper and Grammy-nominee Al Kapone, Grammy award-winner Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell (Uptown Funk!), Toni Green, and Justin Toland, the film’s composer and member of the band Dirty Streets.

Jacir is described as a “look at the divisiveness of U.S. politics through the eyes of a young Syrian refugee, Jacir (Rahbani), on the streets of Memphis as he faces the hard truth of chasing the American dream. He’s stuck in the never-ending cycle of poverty and social injustice while dealing with his conservative, cable-news-consuming, and opioid-addicted neighbor, Meryl (Bracco).”

Jacir is produced by Mariana Treviño and AlQawasmi and executive produced by Larry Tolbert, Marty Martin Kelman, Ron Lazarov, and Jill and Scott Notowich.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 19-29.

Watch the trailer for Jacir here.