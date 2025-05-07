The International Screenwriters’ Association (ISA) has announced its first-ever class of Student Fellows as it launches the ISA Student Fellowship, a new initiative to discover, educate, and empower the next generation of screenwriters.

The Student Fellowship was created to provide emerging talent — especially students and early-career creatives — with access to mentorship, industry insight, and professional development. Established in 2008, the ISA is a resource for screenwriters looking to launch or reinvigorate their careers.

The fellows and their projects are:

Abel’s Baby by Hallie Stephenson

Frankenstein by Julianna Hoyle

My Sister’s Keeper by Kenya Robinson

The three were selected for their originality, voice, and storytelling potential, ISA said.

Each Student Fellow will receive a career planning session with an ISA development executive, as well as free access to industry classes, professional feedback services, and curated ISA resources.

“This fellowship is about more than just celebrating talent—it’s about providing direction, mentorship, and real tools to help early-stage writers grow,” said Felicity Wren, ISA’s VP of Development.

ISA aims to provide tips, production resources, and more to writers. They can use ISA to expand their profiles and seek interest from agents, managers, and producers within ISA’s global network.

At the heart of the group’s mission is the ISA Development Slate, a curated roster of over 180

standout writers who receive active advocacy and introductions to top-tier industry professionals. Many have secured meetings, signed with reps, and landed production deals. It cites more than 5,000 success stories.

Main image: (L-R) New International Screenwriters’ Association Student Fellows Hallie Stephenson, Kenya Robinson and Julianna Hoyle.