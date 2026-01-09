Happy The Pitt and Industry weekend. For us, it’s like the TV version of Barbenheimer.

For the latest episode of the Low Key podcast, we were asked what 2026 pop culture events we’re most excited about. At the top of the list, at the moment, is the fact that two of our favorite shows are returning to HBO back to back. (We’re interested in the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, too. More on that soon)

If you like, you can listen to us explain our love for The Pitt and Industry wherever you get your podcasts, or here:

Why We Recommend The Pitt and Industry

The Pitt quickly hooked us and many others last year, earning Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as acting awards for lead Noah Wyle, supporting actress Katherine LaNasa, and guest star Shawn Hatosy. It’s the story of a Pittsburgh ER, with each episode unfolding in real time across one horrible 15-hour day.

It also sneakily — and not preachily — underscores how big-picture policies fall on the shoulders of doctors and nurses who show up every day trying to do their best.

A more somber — but even more addictive — view of humanity comes from Industry, the story of Gen X and Gen Z finance professionals in London. Myha’la stars as Hannah, an American fish out of water who quickly proves herself to be as ruthlessly efficient as any of her colleagues. Her mentor-turned-enemy-turned-who-knows is Eric (Ken Leung), a middle-aged man who isn’t ready to hand over the reins to the next generation. The stellar cast also includes Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey, our dark-horse pick for the next James Bond.

The Industry, as we’ve said before, is basically about young people trying to make money on the end of the world. It’s our current favorite show.

The new edition of the Low Key podcast isn’t just about The Industry and The Pitt — which your humble correspondent starts praising around the 28-minute mark. On the pod, we also discuss Stranger Things, whether Avengers: Doomsday will be more than nostalgia, and many of the other big entertainment stories of our young new 2026.

Main image: Myha’la in The Industry Season 4, premiering on HBO Sunday.