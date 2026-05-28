After screening live over 1,200 short films across major markets in Cannes and New York, the Indie Shorts Awards identified one consistent challenge for filmmakers: securing a guaranteed theatrical screening in front of a real audience.

To address this challenge, the organization created the Short Film Showcase — a new, high-visibility section of the Indie Shorts Awards in Cannes and New York.

This program is designed for filmmakers who want certainty. Through a participation fee, filmmakers can secure a confirmed screening slot in a professional cinema, ensuring their film is presented exactly where it matters — on the big screen, with an audience.

Indie Shorts is currently offering a limited number of slots for its New York edition, taking place at Cinema Village in Manhattan from October 2 to October, 2026. Interested filmmakers can choose a screening slot on FilmFreeway by selecting CONFIRMED SLOT @SHOWCASE 2-8 OCT 2026 under Category & Fees. Use code NYCSHOWCASE50 for 50% off.

The Showcase Package Includes:

Cinema screening (DCP / Dolby Sound) at Cinema Village

Red carpet access, press exposure, and photocall

Live Q&A with audience

Filmmakers’ lounge access & hospitality

VIP badge (full festival access)

15 complimentary tickets for the filmmaker’s team

Eligibility for the $1,000 Best Showcase Award

This Showcase runs as a parallel competition to the main festival, with its own award and curated programming.

Don’t miss the chance to see your film screened on the big screen in New York City!

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