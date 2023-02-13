Harrison Ford is back to his old antics in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl spot which debuted during the big game on Sunday.

From jumping out of a plane to hopping into a speeding rickshaw, Ford may be several decades older than he was when Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in 1981, but he hasn’t lost any of his enthusiasm. At 80 years old, he’s as spry as ever in the fifth and final Indiana Jones installment.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl spot included footage from a previous Indiana Jones film featuring a younger Indy fighting the same nemesis, right before the older Indy asks, “Are you still a nazi?”

Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari), in The Dial of Destiny, Ford stars as the beloved archaeologist alongside Fleabag star and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge; John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark); Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther); Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot); Toby Jones (The Pale Blue Eye); Boyd Holbrook (Narcos); Oliver Richters (Black Widow); Ethann Isidore (Mortel); and Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale).

Dial of Destiny is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams returns to compose the score for the fifth consecutive time.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30.

You can watch the special Super Bowl spot from Lucasfilm above.

Main Image: Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Photo credit: Lucasfilm.