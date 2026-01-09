Imogen Poots doesn’t take roles anymore unless she really believes in them.

“In my twenties I didn’t understand the concept of gut and instinct because I hadn’t had enough life experience yet,” says the star of Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.

Poots also believes actors face a false pressure to take jobs they think will lead to bigger and better roles in the future. But she says one thing she’s learned as an actor is that the only thing you really control is what projects you agree to do.

“I work predominantly in independent film and that was always my dream,” she explains.

One of her favorite parts of indie filmmaking is the element of risk.

“The cool thing about independent cinema is when you’re working with someone like Kristen and these other wonderful directors, you don’t know if it’s going to work or not but we all feel the same bone and dust. Our intentions are the same,” she continues. “You hope this is a long road and there are all of these pressures to ejaculate yourself, for lack of a better term, around the world and it’s very easy to let that happen when you’re younger, even if you feel something is not for you.”

If other actors have another approach, that’s fine with her.

“You should go out and have fun and earn money, and take care of yourself and the people you love,” she says. “I just can’t do shit. I’d rather find another way to make money than do that.”

Imogen Poots on Her Emotional Investment in The Chronology of Water

Poots has played plenty of great roles — one of her most acclaimed films was for Jeremy Saulnier’s 2015 horror film Green Room — but is on a career high thanks to roles in Nia DaCosta’s new Hedda and The Chronology of Water.

Based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s 2011 memoir of the same name, The Chronology of Water is a story of trauma, healing, survival, pain, sexuality, queerness and art. Anything but chronological, the film is a scrapbook of raw emotions, and a story Poots has long wanted to tell.

She was attached to the film for roughly two-and-a-half years before Stewart was able to bring all of the pieces together to create the project she wanted to make, without concessions.

Poots said she appreciated her director’s journey from acting in a massive franchise like the Twilight saga to making a very personal film, largely about interior emotions.

“To be seen by someone in this way and be given the chance means so much that I get emotional and it’s ineffable to talk about,” Poots says. “I’m very proud of this movie, and I’m very proud of Kristen, and it feels separate from other things I’ve done because of that emotional investment and love for the person I made it with.”

One of the greatest acting challenges is that she delivers most of her performance in silence.

(L-R) Imogen Poots, Thora Birch and Anna Wittowsky in The Chronology of Water. The Forge

“You shouldn’t ever really play tone or images. It’s more like capturing the life of a person. I wasn’t thinking about fragments other than maybe abstract shots,” Poots says. “One of my favorite things about Lydia is that she can write and she’s thinking all the time. There is this idea that an introvert is not thinking at all, but of course an introvert is often thinking the whole time. You can mistake silence for not thinking, which in this day and age is a real problem.”

Audience members have been approaching her after screenings to share their own stories. Poots says Stewart was adamant that the character in the film isn’t Lidia the real person, but a fusion of that person, Stewart and Poots who is meant to reflect every woman.

“It’s incredible to see those reactions happen but it’s also nice because there is nothing about this movie that feels indulgent,” Poots says. “We made this and people are having reactions to it in their bodies and finding release from it. When you go to the movies and spend your money, you want to see something that does something and matters to you. That this does that meant a lot. That’s cinema.”

Imogen Poots on Her Training to Play Lidia Yuknavitch

Imogen Poots in The Chronology of Water as the film’s version of Lidia Yuknavitch. The Forge

Shot on film by cinematographer Corey Waters, The Chronology of Water presents fragmented images and sounds, juxtaposed with memories and present-day reality. Poots’ character, Lidia, emerges in bits and pieces.

“One of the things that makes Kristen such a great filmmaker is she’s thinking about the edit,” says Poots. “It’s quite old-school; a lot of ‘70s directors were like that.”

To embody Lidia for the intense six-week shoot, Poots carved out a swimmer’s back through extensive training in New York City pools. She got a hernia, but feels grateful for the opportunity.

She also read everything she could by Yuknavitch, and by the authors who influenced her. And she corresponded with the writer, though they didn’t meet before filming.

“Her writing reads in quite a beatnik fashion, with a lack of punctuation,” Poots explains. “It was amazing to see she was telling the same story again and again. Like most writers are, she’s sort of orbiting the same themes, and she’s on a quest.”

Poots appreciates that the film puts audiences in sometimes uncomfortable positions, and asks questions, rather than recreating Lidia’s journey in a “tame and clinical” fashion.

“It’s important these indie, independent films get made,” she adds. “It’s cool to give people a chance to be excited again and have the kinds of films we had growing up. Audiences are far more intelligent and imaginative than the current industry believes them to be.”

The Chronology of Water is now in theaters, from The Forge.

