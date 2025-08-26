Modern television has evolved into a stunning field full of amazing storytelling, acting and camerawork. All of these sides are then connected through editing to create gripping and intense moments for viewers. In recent years, one of the best shows to demonstrate the art of editing has been HBO’s Succession. The show has proved popular with viewers due to its sharp dialogue and the volatile family dynamics as the members navigate the family business.

The masterly editing covers all the basics and much more during the show’s long run. The four seasons we have tell the story of the family as each member aims to lead the company, not for money, but for status. This sets the stakes clearly and allows the show to play with each character’s personal journey. The Game of Thrones-esque warfare towards the top allows the editing to be more than just a tool. It turns it into the show’s silent orchestrator that raises the tensions and discomfort.

Pacing and Rhythm: Cutting for Chaos and Control

Succession uses editing as a tool to manipulate the plot and to intensify and closely portray the emotional volatility of the characters. In each discussion, argument or board meeting, rapid-fire cuts mimic the speed of rising tempers. This keeps the viewer off-balance, which increases the tension alongside the plot and characters. As such, it creates exciting moments that have an enhanced perception of the stakes in the show, making the viewing experience more exciting. In contrast, slower scenes filled with a serious tone and dread are edited accordingly. By letting silence stretch and the discomfort settle in, the editing deepens the tone of scenes and evokes an emotional response.

This shift in editing styles is what allows the show to cover so many bases in such a natural and enjoyable way. Regardless of the scene or plot, through the editing, each scene is made realistic and gripping. This is why fans love the show so much; regardless of the character or their ambitions, they can be read through the editing. At times, this is used as a tool to guide viewers to conclusions, and at others to drive us away from the next plot twist.

Power Through Reaction Shots

Reaction shots are a powerful tool that enhances tense situations and brings viewers closer to the plot. One of the best uses of reaction shots is featured in movies that portray casino games, such as poker. In these instances, reaction shots are used as tools that give deeper meaning to each character’s position and thought process. As the reveal of each player’s hand is shown, reaction shots can showcase who won just through the characters’ reactions. This accurate representation, which resembles play at an online casino New Zealand or an in-person tournament, is what gives the shot charm. The effective use of these shots and attention to all the small details is what makes them so effective and popular. In Succession, there are many instances of shots like this, but instead of a poker hand, the characters are faced with gripping conclusions for their business deals.

The show also uses a few key types of shots and editing tricks to portray situations. This allows it to subvert expectations and enhance the viewing experience. So, let’s take a look at the most recognisable ones:

Timing the insult – Succession masterfully blends humour with emotional brutality thanks to its editing. This unique tone is hard to sell and requires a blend of well-timed cuts and reaction shots.

Documentary-style influence – Due to the plot of Succession, its visual language is very similar to documentaries. The way that camerawork is handled is very similar to documentaries, as it is full of jittery cuts that feel organic and unrehearsed. Through the editing, this is used to sell the undefined space of business in which our characters often find themselves.

Emotional disruption – Succession often interrupts emotional or vulnerable moments with sharp cuts or contrasting reactions, disrupting any sense of resolution. These abrupt edits prevent scenes from settling into sentimentality, keeping the emotional tone tense and unpredictable.

Editing as an Instrument of Power

Overall, editing stands as a very powerful tool that reaches far further than just assembling scenes and creating a cohesive picture. It is one of the best tools to shape perception, reveal secrets, or conceal motives and plot points. Editing, when used to its fullest, dictates how each scene is viewed and what kind of emotion is evoked in the viewer. Be it discomfort, happiness or sadness, each emotion depends on the editing of the scene. This also means that editing is a crucial part of filmmaking to get right, as each little mistake can completely undermine the tone of a scene and remove any tension and emotional control it has over viewers. Succession is one of the best examples of pristine editing, where it almost carries the narrative at times. It is amazing and even carries some scenes where the performances are sub-par. Because of these elements, we highly recommend Succession if you want an engaging story full of editing gold.