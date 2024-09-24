The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival has set its 2024 lineup, and its includes an opening night presentation of Marah Strauch and Bryce Leavitt’s Space Cowboy and the world premiere of Doug Pray’s Louder Than Guns.

The 33rd edition of the festival takes place from October 18-26 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The closing night film will be Dawn Porter’s Luther: Never Too Much

Other special presentations include the world premiere of Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein’s American Coup: Wilmington 1898; Ivan MacDonald, Ivy MacDonald, and Daniel Glick’s Bring Them Home, which launches the festival’s new Native/Indigenous Film Section; a special 30 for 30 panel celebrating the 15th Anniversary of ESPN’s documentary series; and HSDFF’s new salute to the art of the mockumentary and docudramas featuring Charles B. Pierce’s classic 1972 horror docudrama The Legend of Boggy Creek.

After opening night at Oaklawn’s Event Center, all screenings will take place at The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa before returning to Oaklawn for closing night.

Steve James will receive the HSDFF Brent Renaud Career Achievement Award, and Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault will receive the Impact Award.

“In our 33rd year, we continue to celebrate the vibrant art of documentary, while also spotlighting the creative process itself by highlighting two exciting works in progress and the screening of new shorts from our Documentary Filmmaking Workshop. We are also honored, for the second year in in a row, to be the host of the Filmmaker Forum, a three-day filmmaker and industry conference focused on supporting filmmakers in the South and Mid-South region, generously supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as Reel South and PBS,” said executive director Ken Jacobson.



He continued: “In addition to our extraordinary Opening, Closing and Centerpiece films, all of which will have guests attending, we are also thrilled to honor one of the true documentary filmmaking stalwarts of our time, Steve James as our Career Achievement Award recipient. For this year’s Impact Award, we couldn’t be more pleased to honor two filmmakers, Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault, whose new documentary Zurawski v Texas is strikingly urgent, dealing with one of the critical issues being discussed during this election season. Finally, we break new ground for a documentary-focused film festival by looking at the art of the mockumentary and docudrama, via an Arkansas classic, The Legend of Boggy Creek.”

See the full lineup below and find out about tickets here.

Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival 2024 Lineup

GALA SELECTIONS AND SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Opening Night Gala Selection

Space Cowboy

Directors: Marah Strauch, Bryce Leavitt

Country: USA Running Time: 98 min

In this exhilarating and emotional documentary, legendary skydiver and cinematographer Joe Jennings reflects on his life creating art in the air. With dazzling stunts and intimate interviews, Space Cowboy takes audiences on the journey of a lifetime.



Centerpiece Gala Selection

Louder Than Guns WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Doug Pray

Country: USA Running Time: 90 min

A 2023 mass shooting at a Nashville school took the lives of six children and adults, devastating the community. In response, Nashville parent Ketch Secor, founding member of the bluegrass band Old Crow Medicine Show, partnered with radio journalist David Greene to bring people together to have an open conversation about gun violence in America. Through music and conversation, a new path forward emerged.



Closing Night Gala Selection

Luther: Never Too Much

Director: Dawn Porter

Country: USA Running Time: 101 min

Luther Vandross left an indelible mark on the music world with his unforgettable voice and his prolific skills as a songwriter. Venture behind the scenes as Vandross rises from backing vocalist to Grammy-winning superstar.



Special Presentations

Bring Them Home

Directors: Ivan MacDonald, Ivy MacDonald, Daniel Glick

Country: USA Running Time: 85 min

The Blackfeet Nation prepares to reintroduce bison to their ancestral lands for the first time in a century, embarking on a healing journey that restores balance between people, land, and animals.



Crisis: Behind A Presidential Commitment

Executive Producer: Robert Drew

Country: USA Running Time: 53

Released in 1963, Crisis, which helped launch the cinema verité movement in documentary, focuses on President Kennedy’s tactical response, unfolding in real time, to Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s opposition in the summer of ’63 to the court-ordered integration of the University of Alabama, his so-called “stand in the schoolhouse door”.Presented with the Clinton Presidential Center.



The Legend of Boggy Creek

Director: Charles B. Pierce

Country: USA Running Time: 87 min

“Here in this primitive river bottom wilderness in southern Arkansas… lurks a creature that walks upright…” In celebration of our new ongoing series, “It’s All Real: A Salute to Mockumentaries, Docudramas and Other Not Quite Documentaries”, join us for a special retrospective screening of Arkansas indie filmmaker Charles B. Pierce’s classic 1972 horror docudrama The Legend of Boggy Creek. A massive success at the time, the movie still retains its haunting grip on our collective imagination: “Is the Fouke monster real? Is it still out there?”

ADDITIONAL FEATURE SELECTIONS

A King Like Me

Director: Matthew Henderson

Country: USA Running Time: 85 min

A King Like Me is a vibrant exploration of the Zulu Krewe, a cornerstone of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras tradition. Through intimate portraits and colorful pageantry, the documentary traces the roots of this historic Black organization and celebrates a resilient community.



Agent of Happiness

Directors: Arun Bhattarai, Dorottya Zurbó

Country: Bhutan Running Time: 93 min

In Bhutan, the Gross National Happiness Index is used to measure the contentment of the population. Agents like Amber traverse the country, evaluating different aspects of life to gauge joy.



American Coup: Wilmington 1898 WORLD PREMIERE

Directors: Yoruba Richen, Brad Lichtenstein

Country: USA Running Time: 116 min

American Coup: Wilmington 1898 illuminates one of the most shocking incidents of white supremacy in US history. In 1898, an organized mob of white men in Wilmington, NC terrorized the city’s black community, and overthrew the city’s elected government, impacting generations to come.



American Delivery

Director: Carolyn Jones

Country: USA Running Time: 83 min

​​In the United States, maternal mortality rates are the highest among wealthy nations. Through personal stories of birth and parenting, American Delivery examines this crisis and the urgent efforts to improve healthcare.



Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Directors: Michael Mabbott, Lucah Rosenberg-Lee

Country: USA Running Time: 98 min

Trans soul singer Jackie Shane found success as a recording and performing artist in the 1960s, but she disappeared from the public eye in the following decade. This electrifying documentary presents a vivid portrait of an artist ahead of her time.



Apocalypse in the Tropics

Director: Petra Costa

Country: Brazil Running Time: 110 min

Petra Costa revisits the volatile, complex terrain of Brazilian presidential politics in this riveting follow up to her 2019 Academy Award-nominated masterpiece The Edge of Democracy.



The Battle for Laikipia

Directors: Daphne Matziaraki, Pete Murimi

Country: Kenya Running Time: 94 min

In Laikipia, Kenya, unresolved historical injustices and climate change intensify a long-standing conflict between Indigenous pastoralists and white landowners, escalating tensions over land and resources.



Blink

Directors: Edmund Stenson, Daniel Roher

Country: Canada Running Time:84 min

When three of the four Pelletier children are diagnosed with a degenerative eye disorder, the family embarks on a global adventure, celebrating the world’s beauty before the kids’ vision fades forever.



The Bones

Director: Jeremy Xido

Countries: Canada/Germany Running Time: 98 min

Part true crime caper, part Jurassic Park. At the crossroads of capitalism and colonialism, this enthralling documentary delves into the high-stakes market for dinosaur fossils.



Carville: Winning Is Everything, Stupid

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

Country: USA Running Time: 98 min

Political consultant James Carville was heralded as a strategic genius for masterminding Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, but it was his portrayal in the classic documentary “The War Game” that made him a legend. Acclaimed filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer breaks down the Carville legend and reveals how the “Ragin’ Cajun’s” ability to size up the 2024 campaign and the state of American politics shows that his instincts (and his elbows) are as sharp as ever.



Champions of the Golden Valley

Director: Ben Sturgulewski

Country: Afghanistan Running Time: 81 min

Champions of the Golden Valley follows one athlete’s mission to introduce skiing to Afghanistan. With minimal equipment but boundless determination, he trains local youth and organizes an annual race that inspires the community.



Dahomey

Director: Mati Diop

Countries: France/Senegal/Benin Running Time: 68 min

When France invaded the Kingdom of Dahomey, royal treasures were looted and brought to Europe. Nearly 130 years later, these items are returned to the Republic of Benin. Witness the complex and historic journey in this poetic documentary.



The Death Tour

Director: Stephan Peterson

Country: Canada Running Time: 89 min

A group of wrestlers embark on Canada’s most grueling professional wrestling tour, revealing along the way the harsh realities of life on the road and the personal sacrifices made in pursuit of a dream.



Driver

Director: Nesa Azimi

Country: USA Running Time: 92 min

When Desiree Wood begins a new life as a long-haul truck driver, she becomes an advocate for fair conditions in a male-dominated field. Working with a coalition of women drivers, Desiree confronts significant industry challenges with humor and determination



Every Little Thing

Director: Sally Aitken

Country: USA Running Time: 93 min

Terry Masear operates a hummingbird hotline and rescue in Los Angeles. She treats the birds with care and respect, getting to know each of their unique personalities as she aids in their recovery and eventual release.



Happy Campers

Director: Amy Nicholson

Country: USA Running Time: 80 min

Happy Campers is a joyful profile of a vibrant Virginian beachside community savoring their last summer together before their beloved trailer park is closed for redevelopment. Amidst the impending change, the residents celebrate life’s simple pleasures with the remaining time they have together.



Homecoming

Directors: Suvi West, Anssi Kömi

Countries: Finland/Norway Running Time: 77 min

Homecoming follows a Sámi filmmaker’s journey to reclaim stolen cultural artifacts, celebrating the return of her people’s heritage as they prepare to open the first museum on indigenous Sámi land.



The Last Republican

Director: Steve Pink

Country: USA Running Time: 88 min

Representative Adam Kinzinger was a rising star in the Republican party, until his conscience got the better of him. Kinzinger’s moral stands, especially those following the events of January 6th, and the political price he paid for them, are poignantly captured in this alternately reflective and amusing, of-the-moment documentary by an unexpected source: Hollywood filmmaker Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine).



Made In Ethiopia

Directors: Max Duncan, Xinyan Yu

Countries: USA/Denmark/Canada Running Time: 91 min

Following a Chinese factory director, a factory worker, and a local farmer, this fascinating documentary explores the impact of a Chinese industrial park on a community in Ethiopia.



Martha

Director: R.J. Cutler

Country: USA Running Time: 115 min

She’s an international icon, but how well do we know the “real” Martha Stewart? Acclaimed filmmaker RJ Cutler provides an incisive, intimate portrait of the groundbreaking woman who virtually refined the American home, but who couldn’t always fix everything in her own life.



Mistress Dispeller

Director: Elizabeth Lo

Country: China Running Time: 94 min

A Chinese couple’s marriage is rocked by infidelity, but the true intrigue begins when the distraught wife calls in a most unusual third party, a so-called “mistress dispeller” — known for her ability to keep married couples together.



No Other Land

Directors: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal

Countries: Palestine/Norway Running Time: 96 min

No Other Land follows Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham as they navigate the harsh realities of the West Bank’s occupation, offering a powerful exploration of friendship, injustice, and hope amidst conflict.



On The Way Home

Director: Giorgi Kvelidze

Country: Georgia Running Time: 62 min

Driven from their homes by war and continued threats of violence, refugees from the country of Georgia find housing and community in the abandoned resorts and wellness facilities in Tskaltubo.



Porcelain War

Directors: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev

Countries: Australia/USA/Ukraine Running Time: 87 min

Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andrey must defend their country and their way of life after the Russian invasion in 2022. Creating art becomes a necessary form of resistance as occupying forces work to destroy culture and identity.



The Pryce of Love

Director: Russell Schaap

Country: USA Running Time: 79 min

The name “Pryce Robertson” might not mean much to you — at least not yet — but in Camden, Arkansas, chances are that most townspeople have encountered Pryce at one time or another and are the better for it. As someone born on the autism spectrum, Pryce had many challenges to overcome growing up. But through the love, commitment and faith of his family and friends, as well as his own extraordinary determination, Pryce has shown just what is possible when you refuse to accept the limitations that others may have put on you. Executive Produced by Quinn Grovey. Prepare to be inspired.



The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Director: Benjamin Ree

Country: Norway Running Time: 104 min

For Mats Steen, playing World of Warcraft became an important tool for self-expression and building community. After his death at only 25-years-old, his parents discover the impact of their son’s online persona.



Rising up at night

Director: Nelson Makengo

Country: DR Congo Running Time: 96 min

Delays on a major hydroelectric power plant have left the citizens of Kinshasa without consistent access to electricity. As the sun sets, residents must navigate the challenges and uncertainties that come with the darkness each night.



Rooted

Directors: Bridget Besaw, Par Parekh

Country: USA Running Time: 93 min

Germaine Jackson transforms a vacant city lot in a food desert into a thriving urban farm. But, as gentrification and outside pressures challenge her continued access to the lot, she must fight to keep the community’s source of fresh food in operation.



Secret Mall Apartment

Director: Jeremy Workman

Country: USA Running Time: 91 min

A mall goes up in downtown Providence and a group of displaced renegade artists decide to seek revenge — by building their own apartment inside the belly of the beast.



Shari & Lamb Chop

Director: Lisa D’Apolito

Country: USA Running Time: 92 min

Shari & Lamb Chop celebrates Shari Lewis, the beloved ventriloquist who captivated audiences for five decades. From late-night shows to her iconic children’s program, she continues to inspire today with her groundbreaking puppetry and legacy in entertainment.



Standing Above the Clouds

Director: Jalena Keane-Lee

Country: USA Running Time: 83 min

In Hawai’i, the sacred mountain Mauna Kea is marred by an array of telescopes on its summit. A determined group of Hawaiian activists rise up to protect their mountain from further desecration when a thirty-meter telescope is proposed.



True Believer

Director: Kristen Irving

Country: USA Running Time: 93 min

Director Kristen Irving embarks on a deeply personal investigation into her conservative religious upbringing, uncovering the complex history behind the rise of Christian Nationalism and its lasting impact on modern American politics.



The World According to Allee Willis

Director: Alexis Manya Spraic

Country: USA Running Time: 98 min

“I’ll Be There For You.” “September.” “The Color Purple.” You love her music, but do you know Allee Willis? Meet the brilliant songwriter behind the pop hits, Broadway tunes, and TV anthems that have shaped popular culture.



Zurawski v Texas

Directors: Maisie Crow, Abbie Perrault

Country: USA Running Time: 99 min

Zurawski v Texas reveals the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s reversal by presenting the stories of women who faced life-threatening crises due to Texas’ harsh abortion laws. Their legal battles expose the perilous intersection between medical care and rigid legislation.



SERIES SELECTION

Dallas, 2019

Director: Darius Clark Monroe

Country: USA Running Time: 100 min

For residents of Dallas, Texas, personal hopes collide with the political realities of a changing community. This intimate episodic documentary examines how a city functions by showcasing the diverse voices of the people who live there.



SHORT FILM SELECTIONS



A Move

Director: Elahe Esmaili

Countries: United Kingdom/Iran Running Time: 27 min



A Swim Lesson

Directors: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack

Country: USA Running Time: 21 min



The Accidental Archivists

Director: Scott Calonico

Country: USA Running Time: 10 min



American Grail: A Quest for the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker

Director: Andy Sarjahani

Country: USA Running Time: 16 min



Bad Hostage

Director: Mimi Wilcox

Country: USA Running Time: 39 min



Baigal Nuur – Lake Baikal

Director: Alisi Telengut

Countries: Canada/Germany Running Time: 9 min



Barbette + Fontaine

Directors: John-Carlos Estrada, Zak Zeh

Country: USA Running Time: 15 min



Dear Aloha

Director: Cris Romento

Country: USA Running Time: 16 min



Doom & Despair

Director: Jonathan Childs

Country: USA Running Time: 21 min



Dynasty and Destiny

Director: Travis Lee Ratcliff

Country: USA Running Time: 6 min



The Final Copy of Ilon Specht

Director: Ben Proudfoot

Country: USA Running Time: 17 min



Flat Town

Director: Bryan Tucker

Country: USA Running Time: 24 min



Florida Woman

Director Catie Skipp

Country: USA Running Time 22 min



For Those That Lived There

Director: Shawn Antoine II

Country: USA Running Time: 7 min



Good Enough Ancestor

Director: Cynthia Wade

Country: Taiwan, USA Running Time: 21 min



Hold the Line

Director: Daniel Lombroso

Country: USA Running Time: 17 min



I Am Ready, Warden

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Country: USA Running Time: 37 min



Jamie

Director: Darcy Hennessey

Country: USA Running Time: 19 min



Little Bit

Director: Raeden Greer

Country: USA Running Time: 6 min



Livestreams with GrandmaPuzzles

Director: Emily Sheskin

Country: USA Running Time: 6 min



Love in the Time of Migration

Directors: Erin Semine Kökdil, Chelsea Good Abbas

Countries: USA/Guatemala Running Time: 21 min



Lynn’s Fire

Director: Steve Zahn

Country: USA Running Time: 7 min



Ma ŋaye ka Masaala a se ka Wɔmɛti (From God To Man)

Director: Lansana Mansaray

Country: Sierra Leone Running Time: 15 min



Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Director: Julio Palacio

Country: USA Running Time: 23 min



Mama’s Sundry

Directors: Brody Kuhar, Joshua Cannon

Country: USA Running Time: 15 min



Missing At Sea

Director: Nicole Noren

Country: Greece, USA Running Time: 21 min



More Than Brothers

Director: Andrea von Siebenthal

Country: USA Running Time: 22 min



Mother(s) and Son

Director: Kiersten Houser

Country: USA Running Time: 12 min



Motorcycle Mary

Director: Haley Watson

Country: USA Running Time: 22 min



Nothing Special

Director: Efrat Berger

Countries: France/Israel Running Time: 15 min



Our Neighbors, The Peacocks

Director: Callie Barlow

Country: USA Running Time: 23 min



The People Could Fly

Director: Imani Nikyah Dennison

Country: USA Running Time: 21 min



Public Defender

Director: Andrea Kalin

Country: USA Running Time: 40 min



Quebrante

Director: Janaina Wagner

Country: Brazil Running Time: 23 min



The Quilters

Director: Jenifer McShane

Country: USA Running Time: 31 min



Sandcastles

Director: Carin Leong

Countries: USA/Singapore Running Time: 17 min



Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta

Directors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez

Countries: Mexico/USA Running Time: 15 min



Sarah Thankam Mathews: After All This

Director: Andrew Nadkarni

Countries: USA/Oman Running Time: 25 min



Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

Director: Kimberly Reed

Country: USA Running Time: 15 min



Shotplayer

Director: Samuel Shainberg

Country: USA Running Time: 22 min



The Smallest Power

Director: Andy Sarjahani

Country: USA Running Time: 7 min



Soul City

Director: Monica Berra

Country: USA Running Time: 24 min



Stud Country

Directors: Lina Abascal, Alexandra Kern

Country: USA Running Time: 11 min



Tahnaanooku’

Director: Justin Deegan

Country: USA Running Time: 7 min



There Was Nobody Here We knew

Director: Khaula Malik

Country: USA Running Time: 9 min



Tiny

Directors: Ritchie Hemphill, Ryan Haché

Country: Canada Running Time: 16 min



To Be Destroyed

Director: Arthur Bradford

Country: USA Running Time: 30 min



We Ride For Her

Directors: Katrina Lillian Sorrentino, Prairie Rose Seminole

Country: USA Running Time: 18 min



Wild Hogs and Saffron

Director: Andy Sarjahani

Country: USA Running Time: 19 min



Winding Path

Directors: Alexandra Lazarowich, Ross Kauffman

Country: USA Running Time: 10 min



Wouldn’t Make It Any Other Way

Director: Hao Zhou

Countries: USA/Guam Running Time: 21 min

