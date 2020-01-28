(Spoiler warning: Horse Girl, which Alison Brie and Jeff Baena co-wrote and Baena directed, may be a film best seen cold. It’s magnificent, but the following details from a post-premiere Q&A Monday night may tell you more than you’d like to know.)

Horse Girl star and co-writer Alison Brie says she drew on her grandmother’s schizophrenia to create a film that makes the audience understand what it’s like when you can’t tell what is and isn’t real.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday to a very supportive audience, is a rarity in the way it addresses mental illness. Never succumbing to voyeurism or shock value, it empathetically follows the ferocious interior logic of the main character, Sarah (Brie), who finds comfort in a horse as she begins to believe in frightening conspiracies. Like Sarah, we have a hard time deciding whether she’s lost touch with reality, or no one else can see the truth that she does.

In a brief Q&A after the film, Brie was asked about playing such an endearing character.

“A lot of her personal history comes from my own personal family history, growing up hearing stories about my grandmother’s schizophrenia and stories of my mother’s experiences with that and having a personal fear of the mental illness in my bloodline and when that may show up at any time, and how would I deal with that?” Brie said.

“I’m glad that you think she’s a really lovable character because I think we always wanted her to be sweet and never coming from a place of anger. Obviously, she’s very scared. She goes through a lot in the movie.”

She added: “A big objective for us was to put the audience in Sarah’s shoes not knowing when certain things are real and not real.”

She recalled a hike with her co-writer and director, Jeff Baena, in which she remembered telling him they should make “a sci-fi thriller about a woman who has a family history of mental illness, and things start happening to her and she doesn’t know if they’re real or not.”

Baena also drew from his own family history: He grew up riding horses with his father, and he remembered his first stepmother once having “an episode” during a family trip to Ireland.

He said he and Brie tried to avoid melodrama in favor of a well-rounded portrait of living with mental illness.

“For me the ultimate goal is to humanize this character as opposed to just sort of compartmentalizing and judging and throwing it away and being done with it,” he said.

Horse Girl airs on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 7.