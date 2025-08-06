“In this game, violence is rewarded,” says Marlon Wayons on the new HIM trailer. In the sports horror film, produced by Jordan Peele, Wayons plays a football icon who pushes a rising quarterback (Tyriq Withers) to the limits.

We don’t just mean physical limits: Demonic references abound in the fast-moving, deliciously creepy HIM trailer, which features faceless cheerleaders, some kind of goat’s head, and a Black Christmas-style face wrap.

Tupac’s “Hail Mary” provides a foreboding soundtrack — when he raps “activate my hate,” consider yourself warned that things are going dark. (If you can’t see the trailer above, try here.)

The film is from Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions, producers of Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope. Distributor Universal Pictures describes it as “a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).”

HIM Trailer Background

Tyriq Withers in HIM. Universal – Credit: Universal

HIM follows former college wide-receiver Cameron Cade (Withers, best known for Atlanta and I Know What You Did Last Summer), who is now a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life to football. But when he’s attacked by an unhinged fan, he suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Soon Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), an eight-time championship quarterback and cultural icon, offers to train him at the isolated compound where he lives with his influencer wife Elsie White (Julia Fox of Uncut Gems).

Soon Cam realizes things are taking a dark turn, complete with sceaming, bloodshed, footballs to the face, and the aforementioned demonic stuff.

The supporing cast includes Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene, hip hop star Guapdad 4000, and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from a Black List screenplay by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown), as well as Tipping. It’s produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Peele, Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions, and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh.

HIM arrives in theaters September 19 from Universal Pictures.

Main image: Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers in HIM. Courtesy of Universal.