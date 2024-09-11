The trailer for Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s Good Girl Jane is out, and it shows a teenage girl losing control of herself.

Starring Rain Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty), the film follows lonely young Jane as she meets a group of teen misfits who offer her acceptance and camaraderie. She falls hard for their playful but domineering ringleader, Jamie (Patrick Gibson, Dexter: Original Sin), and becomes entangled in his amateur drug operation. As her life spirals violently out of control, Jane must choose between Jamie and her own survival.

“Mom literally asks me what’s wrong with you every day,” Jane’s sister says to her in the trailer, which you can watch above.

“I don’t think I’m happy,” she replies.

Good Girl Jane won the Best U.S. Narrative Feature Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it had its world peremiere, and where Spencer also won the Best Performance Award.

In addition to Spencer and Gibson, the cast of Good Girl Jane also features Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Patrick Gibson, Odessa A’Zion, Olan Prenatt, and Eloisa Huggins.

More About Good Girl Jane

The film started out as a script that got Mintz into the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriter’s Intensive, but she ended up throwing out that version and starting from scratch.

“At Sundance, the thing that people were most excited about was that it was a story from my life about my struggle with substance abuse and mental illness,” Mintz previously told MovieMaker. “And so if that’s the reason that people care, I should put a crap ton more in it. Because that’s why I care. And all that page turny, blacklist script-type stuff, I was just like, ‘Get rid of it.'”

With her new, more honest script, Mintz made a short film proof of concept, which she later turned into the feature we have today.

Good Girl Jane is now playing at various theaters this month in Los Angeles, and will be available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Peacock and other VOD platforms on Oct. 8.

The 117-minute drama is being distributed by Tribeca Films, a distribution label that brings independent films from top festivals to streaming platforms. Its presented by Tribeca Enterprises in partnership with Giant Pictures.

Watch the trailer for Good Girl Jane above.

Main Image: A still from Good Girl Jane, Tribeca Films