George R. R. Martin appears to be getting ready to share some criticisms about HBO’s House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff prequel series based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

In a new blog post published Friday to his personal WordPress blog, Martin hinted at some potential unhappiness he has with the show.

“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will,” he wrote.

However, he hasn’t shared whatever his bone to pick is just yet.

“Not today, though,” he continued. “TODAY is Zozobra’s day, when we turn away from gloom,” he said, referring to The Burning of Zozobra, a festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Martin also said he’s had a “pretty wretched year,” one full of “stress, anger, conflict, and defeat.”

He didn’t say what had caused that conflict, however.

“Zozobra himself is a towering marionette representing Old Man Gloom. The pyre that devours him after dark — as he shouts and screams and waves his arms and legs — contains within it all the doom and grief and depression and despair of the past year. It is Santa Fe’s way of devouring the darkness, to clear the way for the light and joy that will hopefully mark the new year,” he wrote.

“And believe me we need that, more than ever before. The world, the country, and yes, certainly me. This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat.

I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will… I was away from my computer traveling from July 15 to August 15, so a lot of things that needed saying did not get said,” he wrote.

What George R. R. Martin Has Said About House of the Dragon in the Past

A still from House of the Dragon, HBO

This is the first time Martin has said anything particularly negative about House of the Dragon, on which he serves as co-creator and executive producer.

While Season 2 was airing — the eighth and final episode of the season dropped on Aug. 4 — Martin took to his blog to praise a dragon battle in episode four, The Red Dragon and the Gold.

“Has there ever been a dragon battle to match it?” he said in July. “I seem to recall that ‘Reign of Fire’ had a few scenes where a dozen dragons were wheeling through the skies. So, okay, maybe that was a bigger scene, with more dragons on screen…but a better battle? I don’t think so. Our guys knocked this one out of the castle.”

In that same blog post, however, he did point out that the sigil for the House of Targaryen had the wrong number of dragon legs on it, however — a gripe he also had with the later seasons of Game of Thrones.

“GAME OF THRONES gave us the correct two-legged sigils for the first four seasons and most of the fifth, but when Dany’s fleet hove into view, all the sails showed four-legged dragons. Someone got sloppy, I guess,” he wrote.

“Or someone opened a book on heraldry, and read just enough of it to muck it all up. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing. A couple years on, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON decided the heraldry should be consistent with GAME OF THRONES.. but they went with the bad sigil rather than the good one. That sound you heard was me screaming, ‘no, no, no.’ Those damned extra legs have even wormed their way onto the covers of my books, over my strenuous objections.”

For now, we’ll have to wait for Martin’s next blog post to read his full thoughts about House of the Dragon.

Reps for House of the Dragon at HBO did not immediately respond to MovieMaker‘s request for comment Friday.

