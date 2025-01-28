We miss these Gen X movie stars who died young.

Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee in The Crow, from Miramax Films – Credit: C/O

Brandon Lee was born on March 31, 1965, and died on March 31, 1993 at just 28.

Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, died of an accidental shooting on the set of his 1994 film The Crow (above).

Adding to the terrible tragedy was the fact that his beloved father died 20 years early at only 32.

River Phoenix

River Phoenix in The Thing Called Love, from Paramount Pictures – Credit: C/O

River Phoenix was born on August 23, 1970 and died on October 31, 1993 at just 23.

He was the Gen X actor for the duration of his short life, growing up on camera and delivering iconic performances in films from Stand By Me to Running on Empty to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade to My Own Private Idaho. He died of a heroin and cocaine overdose at the West Hollywood club The Viper Room.

Phoenix is survived by a very talented family that includes his younger brother, Joaquin Phoenix.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice, from Columbia Pictures – Credit: C/O

Tupac Shakur was born June 16, 1971 and died September 13, 1996 at just 25.

Tupac Shakur’s death was a major loss to the worlds of music and film — before his death, he delivered impressive performances in films from Juice to Poetic Justice, and seemed poised to become one of the most successful Gen X actors and rappers, a performer who could convey incredible empathy and charisma both onstage and in front of a camera.

He died from injuries in a Las Vegas shooting. Earlier this year, police arrested a man they say ordered the shooting.

Chris Farley

Chris Farley in Tommy Boy, from Paramount Pictures – Credit: C/O

Chris Farley was born February 15, 1964 and died December 18, 1997 at just 33.

One of the most explosively funny Saturday Night Live stars of the early ’90s, Farley was legendary for his commitment to characters and bits, happily diving through walls and coffee tables to sell a joke. His pairing with fellow SNL player David Spade in 1995’s Tommy Boy is pure bliss, and their reunion in the next year’s Black Sheep seemed to mark the solidifying of one of the funniest Gen X comic duos.

Farley also evoked a chaotic sweetness in films like Wayne’s World and his solo starring vehicle Beverly Hills Ninja (1997). Still very much “on” even when he was off-screen, he was known for wild antics and pranks like interrupting SNL castmate Mike Myers in the shower.

Following in the footsteps of his idol, John Belushi, Farley gave everything to his art. But he also developed a drug habit like Belushi’s, and like his hero died of a drug overdose at 33.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah in Romeo Must Die, from Warner Bros. – Credit: C/O

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was born January 16, 1979 and died August 25, 2001 at only 22.

Aaliyah was already a major pop star known for hits including “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “4 Page Letter” and “Are You That Somebody” when she made her feature film debut in Romeo Must Die, for which she recorded the slinky hit “Try Again.”

She had been recording a music video for her song “Rock the Boat” in the Bahamas when she and eight others were killed in a private plane crash.

Her second and final film, the Anne Rice adaptation The Queen of the Damned, was released the year after her death.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain, from Focus Features – Credit: C/O

The Australian actor was born born April 4, 1979 and died January 22, 2008 at only 28.

In his short life he proved himself one the most dazzling Gen X actors, starring in hits including 10 Things I Hate About You, The Patriot and A Knight’s Tale before earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain.

He earned a posthumous Oscar for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight, released the summer after his accidental overdose death from medications.

Corey Haim

Corey Haim in The Two Coreys, from A&E Network – Credit: C/O

The Canadian actor and teen idol was born December 23, 1971 and died March 10, 2010 at just 38.

After breaking out in the 1984 thriller Firstborn, he starred in the iconic ’80s teen films Lucas, License to Drive, The Lost Boys and Dream a Little Dream, often alongside his friend Corey Feldman, which earned them the nickname The Two Coreys. The friends starred in an A&E reality show of that title in 2007.

Haim, who had battled drug addiction throughout his adult life, died of pneumonia.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Master, from The Weinstein Company – Credit: C/O

Philip Seymour Hoffman was born July 23, 1967 and died February 2, 2014 at only 46.

He was known as a deeply committed, nuanced, and astonishingly versatile actor known for roles including The Talented Mr. Ripley, Mission: Impossible 3, the Hunger Games franchise, and Capote, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 2006.

He struggled with heroin addiction early in life, and successfully abstained from it for many years before relapsing. He died from mixed drug intoxication, and heroin and other drugs were reportedly found in his home.

His most frequent collaborator was writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, for whom he appeared in Boogie Knights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Master. Years after Hoffman’s death, Anderson cast his son, Cooper Hoffman, as the lead in his 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy in Clueless, from Paramount Pictures – Credit: C/O

Brittany Murphy was born November 10, 1977 and died December 20, 2009 at just 32.

The star of Clueless (above), Girl Interrupted and 8 Mile quickly established herself as one of the most likable of her stars of Gen X, moving amiably from romantic comedy to serious drama to horror, but always maintaining a bighearted demeanor.

She died at age 32 under what a coroner determined to be pneumonia, exacerbated by anemia, though the cause of death has been disputed.

Paul Walker

Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious, from Universal Pictures – Credit: C/O

Paul Walker was born September 12, 1973 and died November 30, 2013 at only 40.

Best known for playing the heroic Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, Walker was a wildly charismatic actor also praised for his roles in the teen comedy She’s All That, the road thriller Joy Ride, and the diving thriller Into the Blue. But he could do serious drama as well, as he proved with 2006’s Flags of Our Fathers.

Walker died in a single-vehicle collision as a passenger in a speeding Porsche while driving off from a charity event.

Luke Perry

Luke Perry in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from Sony Pictures – Credit: C/O

Luke Perry was born October 11, 1966 and died March 4, 2019 at just 52.

Though best known as one of the stars of Beverly Hills 90210, he also starred in films like 1992’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and 1994’s 8 Seconds, and had noteworthy appearances in 1997’s The Fifth Element and his final film, 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (above). He also had a key role on the TV series Riverdale.

He died following two strokes.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther, from Disney – Credit: C/O

Chadwick Boseman was born November 29, 1976 and died August 28, 2020 at just 43 years of age.

In his short life, he had an incredible run of successes, playing icons Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in 2014’s Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s Marshall — demonstrating remarkable range in the process. But he was of course best known for his role as T’Challa in the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther and in three Avengers films. And he earned a posthumous Oscar nomination for his role in 2020’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman died from colon cancer, which he concealed as he continued to do excellent work in film’s like 2020’s Da 5 Bloods.

Anne Heche

Anne Heche in Six Days, Seven Nights, from Buena Vista Pictures Distribution – Credit: C/O

Anne Heche was born May 25, 1969 and died August 11, 2022 at just 53.

First appearing in 1993’s The Adventures of Huck Finn, Heche had a remarkable run of roles in the ’90s films Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Wag the Dog. In 1998, she starred in Six Days, Seven Nights (above) and Return to Paradise. Her later roles included Catfight, My Friend Dahmer and TV shows including Everwood, Men in Trees and The Brave.

She died at a Los Angeles hospital after she was critically injured in a car crash.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry with Salma Hayak in Fools Rush In, from Columbia Pictures – Credit: C/O

Matthew Perry was born August 19, 1969 and died October 28, 2023 at just 54.

Though best known for Friends, he also had an impressive film career that included star turns in Fools Rush In (above), Almost Heroes, Three to Tango, and The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, and his cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of ketamine.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty in Heathers. New World Pictures – Credit: C/O

Shannen Doherty was born April 12, 1971 and died July 13, 2024, at only 53.

Though best known for TV roles — including Little House on the Prairie, Charmed, and especially Beverly Hills 90210 — Doherty was also an accomplished film actor who appeared in the Gen X classic Heathers and had a lead part in Kevin Smith’s 1995 Mallrats.

Brenda Walsh, her 90210 character, was one of the most iconic Gen X TV characters, and her on-screen chemistry with Luke Perry made their characters, Brenda and Dylan, one of the most scrutinized and fascinating couples in TV history.

She also had a successful career in reality TV and continued to work hard on a wide range of projects as she battled breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2015. She died from the disease at her home in Malibu.

Warner Bros. – Credit: C/O

