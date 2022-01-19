The French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died in a ski accident at the age of 37; Willem Dafoe is having his “drip season”; our 2022 Sundance Survey is here. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: Check back with us at noon PT/3 ET today for our brand-new cover — and cover story — reveal. We can’t say much except that it’s about the most-anticipated movie of 2022. This might also be a good time to follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RIP Gaspard Ulliel: The 37-year-old French actor who stars as Midnight Man in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series died Wednesday following a ski accident in the Alps on Tuesday, according to French news agency AFP. His other film credits include Saint Laurent, It’s Only the End of The World, A Very Long Engagement, and La Princesse de Montpensier.

A Glimpse of Diana: Glamour UK has some behind-the-scenes photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, and the resemblance is quite strong. The outlet reports that filming for the new season is underway. They’ve got all the details, including who will play Diana’s love interests post-Charles, including Dodi Fayed. If you haven’t seen The Crown, what are you waiting for?

It’s ‘Willem Dafoe’s Drip Season’: That’s what it says here in the GQ profile on the iconic actor Willem Dafoe. Did you know he’s a huge hit among Gen-Z-ers on TikTok? They love his outfits, apparently. Plus, his IMDb page is popping off right now. In 2021, Dafoe appeared in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and he reprised his role as the Green Goblin in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sundance Survey: Every winter we survey Sundance moviemakers, in which we ask what kind of camera equipment they used, what the most expensive part of their budget was, how big their crew was, what their biggest lesson was, and, of course, what they did when they found out they made it into Sundance (Hint: lots of crying and champagne popping). From Master to Emergency to Cha Cha Real Smooth — Cooper Raiff’s much-anticipated follow-up to Shithouse — the survey is a collection of Sundance’s most buzzy titles. Check out the full 2022 Sundance Survey here.

Lena Dunham Speaks: The director of Sundance contender Sharp Stick — who is also featured in our above survey — opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about coming out of her post-Girls spiral, her new film, her new husband, and finding herself during the pandemic.

RIP Marty Roberts: The first half of Marty & Elayne, the famous lounge band that’s been playing the Dresden in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood for the last 35 years, has died, according to Deadline. The upright bassist and drummer was 89.

Hollywood Loved Him: Marty & Elayne were featured in Jon Favreau’s 1996 movie Swingers, which was set in Los Feliz. Tom Petty also included them in the music video for “Yer So Bad,” and they had a cameo in an episode of Mr. Show. I’m so glad I saw them perform while they were still around, because they were awesome. Here’s the clip from Swingers:

Main image: Gaspard Ulliel stars as Yves Saint Laurent in Saint Laurent.