Gambling dates to ancient times, when there were no shining reels, but bone dices and cards. Before the advent of movies, other forms of art, such as literature and painting, have shown throughout the years that gambling is an activity our ancestors have enjoyed for centuries. Whether we refer to Dostoyevsky’s tragic novel The Gambler or Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s adorable Poker Game oil painting, it’s clear that artists have been referring to this hobby from different points of view.

When cinematography started becoming a more and more popular form of artistic expression, it became expectable to see gambling reflected in films as well. Whether film directors focus on gambling as a fun activity or transform it into tragic tableaus, the main theme will forever remain an interesting topic to refer to and to create from.

Behind the artistic façade and beautiful acting, you’ll find character depth, complex features, and behavior with their own patterns and beliefs. This is how the psychology of gambling effects reflects under the spotlights nowadays.

Evolution of Casinos and Addiction

Due to their evolution, casinos have reached a new level, where they are very popular in the online entertainment industry. Although not visible in the cinematographic scene, it’s important to note that since the downsides of gambling are not as visible as they can appear when having characters with distinct features and behaviors, they’re still there, and the media must remain alert to this issue.

Betonvalue explains that “Responsible gambling is the most reasonable, essential, and emphatic way of interacting with betting and games of luck,” which shows that the main problem that occurs and is the most prevalent in real life, as it is in movies as well, is the bad outcomes of playing irresponsibly.

Addiction in Movies

Mississippi Grind showcases that heavily addicted gamblers will show signs of delusion, strongly believing that they will forever remain lucky. The Gambler presents how low a man can go in order to continue playing, reaching a final point, seemingly without an escape. Rounders shows that addicted players will have the courage to play on large stakes, lose, and then face the consequences, leading them into very difficult scenarios.

Casino Aesthetics in Movies

Casinos have always represented more than just a place for entertainment and fortune. On screen, you’ll see the miniature version of that winning human desire, which blends with the glamorous surroundings of physical casinos. Often, directors utilize these settings to create an atmosphere where moral uncertainty and psychological conflict flourish.

In films like Casino by Martin Scorsese or Ocean’s Eleven, casinos serve as visual metaphors for risk and dominance. This aesthetic intends to seduce the audience, just like the casino seduces its players.

Although not immediately apparent, the power and luxury displayed in the beautiful surroundings of these movies have a significant impact on how the viewer perceives the idea of playing at the casino. The combination of interesting and charismatic characters and gorgeous backgrounds may lead the audience to romanticize the act, instilling in them the idea that ambition is the key to achieving success in gambling and a fulfilling, luxurious lifestyle.

Change of Perspective – Characters’ Influence

In May 2020, Tina Kubrak conducted the “Impact of Films: Changes in Young People’s Attitudes after Watching a Movie” study, which focuses on how movies can influence the way a young person (in this study’s case, students and postgraduates) thinks of a specific topic. The study has shown that “young people changed their assessments of regulatory, cognitive and emotional characteristics of the elderly people after watching a film about the elderly.”

Consequently, supposing that you watch a movie that takes place at the casino, and you don’t feel attracted to gamble whatsoever, you’ll still notice the characters’ behavior, how they dress, act, and what their occupation is. These factors will spark your interest in gambling, at least momentarily, if not in the long term. For those who are already weaker and might suffer from gambling addiction, things might get worse.

As Kubrak’s study suggests, cinema can shift viewers’ ways of interpreting and “digesting” behaviors and lifestyles. For this reason, the responsibility of filmmakers to balance artistic expression with awareness of the psychological and social consequences becomes crucial.

Final Note

Gambling in cinematography has proven to mirror human nature, ambition, and vulnerability. Film directors will continue to explore and screen emotions, such as the thrill of chance and the deep psychological reasons why people feel driven toward risk, and maintain this as part of filmmaking. As in every one of us, there’s duality in gambling as well: the winners and the ones who lose the most.