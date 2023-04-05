Final Draft’s Big Break is an annual, international feature and television screenwriting contest designed to launch the careers of aspiring writers.
Big Break rewards screenwriters in 11 genres the chance to win up to $80,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Los Angeles for a series of A-list executive meetings with managers, producers and executives.
Winners and finalists alike have had their screenplays optioned and produced and have secured high-profile representation as well as lucrative writing deals.
Feedback Now Available: Big Break is excited to offer a new feedback notes entry type, so you can receive actionable insight on your script.
- Contest opened March 15
- $49.00 – Early Bird Deadline Standard Entry April 17, 2023
- $119.00 – Early Bird Deadline Standard Entry + Feedback April 17, 2023
- $59.00 – Regular Deadline Standard Entry May 22, 2023
- $129.00 – Regular Deadline Standard Entry + Feedback May 22, 2023
- $69.00 – Extended Deadline Standard Entry June 12, 2023
- $139.00 – Extended Deadline Standard Entry + Feedback June 12, 2023
- $85.00 – Last Chance Deadline Standard Entry June 30, 2023
- $155.00 – Last Chance Deadline Standard Entry + Feedback June 30, 2023
Big Break success stories include:
- Ben Johnson Jr (created a TV series for Netflix);
- Aaron Horwitz (Big Break script Green Bank now has actors and a director attached);
- Joseph Greenberg (sold his script Man Alive to 20th Century Fox for Noah Hawley of Fargo to direct);
- Jacob Migicovsky (Big Break script Freefall now has Embankment Films attached);
- Aadip Desai (signed to Good Fear Film & Management, received a 2019 ABC/Disney Fellowship and became a staff writer on The Goldbergs);
- Paula Sabbaga (signed with Brian Spink of REALM, staffed on The CW’s Dynasty and Walker. Currently adapting The Grimm Legacy novels for Disney+);
- JJ Bailey (signed with Markus Goerg of Heroes and Villains Entertainment and sold his pilot Echo to NBC);
- Greta Heinemann (signed with Jeff Portnoy of Bellevue and sold a feature pitch to Amblin Entertainment);
- Adam Kline (signed with Circle of Confusion and has a feature in production at Netflix);
- Mira Z. Barnum (signed with TFC Management and wrote for Netflix series Partner Track, is now a staff writer on The Irrational).
