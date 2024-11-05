The FilmQuest 2024 winners have been announced from the annual Provo, Utah film festival, and they include best feature film winner The Island Between Tides and grand prize best short film winner “I’m Not a Robot.”
The Island Between Tides, directed by Andrew Holmes and Austin Andrews, follows a young woman who hears a strange melody and follows it to a remote tidal island. There, time moves slower — and when she leaves the island and returns to civilization, she realizes that 25 years have passed.
The award winners were announced at the festival’s closing night awards ceremony on Nov. 2nd at Velour Live Music Gallery in Downtown Provo, Utah.
Other winners include Decibel, which received best sound. Directed by Zac Locke, Decibel follows talented but struggling singer-songwriter Scout (Aleyse Shannon), who is invited to work with a groundbreaking, hitmaking producer named Donna (Stefanie Estes) whose interests in music and medical technology overlap. Scout is invited to a state-of-the-art studio in the desert, where she hits it off with engineer Griff (Colby Groves.) But things take a turn.
Chloë Levine won best actress in a feature for Somnium. Directed by Racheal Cain, it follows Levine as an aspiring actor who moves to Los Angeles and takes a job at a mysterious sleep clinic.
Blake Simon’s “Faces” won Best Fantastic & Beyond Short. It follows the case of a missing girl, which tunnels into the bizarre modus operandi of a being who steals others’ likenesses and identities.
See the full list of winners here and below, courtesy of FilmQuest.
FilmQuest 2024 Winners List
BEST FEATURE FILM
The Island Between Tides
GRAND PRIZE BEST SHORT FILM
I’m Not A Robot
BEST COMEDY SHORT
To Hell With You
BEST FANTASTIC & BEYOND SHORT
Faces
BEST FANTASY SHORT
Hearts of Stone
BEST FOREIGN SHORT
I’m Not A Robot
BEST HORROR SHORT
Wake
BEST MICRO SHORT
Escape
BEST MINI SHORT
One Happy Customer**
BEST MIDNIGHT SHORT
/HAAW/
BEST SCI-FI SHORT
Universe 25
BEST STUDENT SHORT
Voyager**
BEST UTAH SHORT
Sweet Molly
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Shimmer
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Sacrament (Die Shiny)
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Born to Hustle
BEST FOUND FOOTAGE FEATURE
Hunting Matthew Nichols
BEST FOUND FOOTAGE SHORT
Body Worn Video
THE MINERVA AWARD
Talia Shea Levin for “Make Me A Pizza”
BEST DIRECTOR – FEATURE
The Beldham – Angela Gulner
BEST SCREENPLAY – FEATURE
Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox – Stimson Snead
BEST ACTOR – FEATURE
Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox – Samuel Dunning
BEST ACTRESS – FEATURE
Somnium – Chloë Levine
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – FEATURE
Scared Shitless – Steven Ogg
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FEATURE
The Beldham – Patricia Heaton
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – FEATURE
The Complex Forms
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE
Daughter of the Sun
BEST EDITING – FEATURE
Hunting Matthew Nichols
BEST SOUND – FEATURE
Decibel
BEST SCORE – FEATURE
Daughter of the Sun
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – FEATURE
Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox
BEST COSTUMES – FEATURE
Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – FEATURE
The Complex Forms
BEST MAKEUP – FEATURE
The Killgrin
BEST DIRECTOR – SHORT
Fishmonger- Neil Ferron
BEST SCREENPLAY – SHORT
Empty Jars – Guillermo Ribbeck & Iván Maureira
BEST ACTOR – SHORT
Out on a Limb – George C. Tronsrue
BEST ACTRESS – SHORT
First Sight – Ellise Chappell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SHORT
Faces – Ethan Daniel Corbett
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SHORT
Fishmonger – Donnla Hughes
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – SHORT
The Blue Diamond
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SHORT
The Harvester**
BEST EDITING – SHORT
A Green Affair**
BEST SOUND – SHORT
Escape
BEST SCORE – SHORT
Hearts of Stone**
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – SHORT
One Happy Customer
BEST COSTUMES – SHORT
Hearts of Stone
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – SHORT
Baggage
BEST MAKEUP – SHORT
Dance With Me
BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE
1st Place (TIE) – Driverless by Wilder Konschak, Stirling McLaughlin
1st Place (TIE) – Tour of Devastation by Avishai Weinberger
2nd Place – Goodnightmare by Ian Rowe
3rd Place – After the Harvest by Jeffrey Howe
BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT
1st Place – In Cryo by Conner Stirling
2nd Place (TIE) – Plastic by Victoria Fratz Fradkin
2nd Place (TIE) – Taga by Jill Sachs
3rd Place (TIE) – Eat Me by Jason Tostevin
3rd Place (TIE) – You Won’t Kill Me by Fayna Sanchez
BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE – TOP 20
A Rose of No Man’s Land by Sara AlThani
After the Harvest by Jeffrey Howe
Assimilated by Christopher Guerrero
Babaylan by David Todd Ocvirk
Brothel by Alex Chew & L.M. Harter
Come in Threes by John-Paul Panelli
Desert Desert Desert by Zoë Maltby
Driverless by Wilder Konschak, Stirling McLaughlin
Goodnightmare by Ian Rowe
Harrow by Alex Moran
Out Came the Sun by Mike Weimer
Stardom by Celina Bernstein
The Dark Room by Matthew Troy
The Satan Level by Paolo Mancini & Daniel Watchorn
Tour of Devastation by Avishai Weinberger
Treasure Trap by Jack Warner
What the Wind Blows In by Shawn Austin
Where Do All the Bodies Go? by Jerold Wallace
White Bone by Richard B. Pierre
Wonderful Rainbow by Paul Sliwinski
BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT – TOP 10
Damned by Lukas Anderson & Elio Andres
Deadlock by Kristen Semedo
Eat Me by Jason Tostevin
In Cryo by Conner Stirling
Nightmares by Justin Nosler
Plastics by Victoria Fratz Fradkin
Please Hang Me by Andrea Tellez & Sophie Tellez
Taga by Jill Sachs
Townie by Ashley Thomas
You Won’t Kill Me by Fayna Sanchez
*Indicates winner was a secret nominee