A still from The Island Between Tides

The FilmQuest 2024 winners have been announced from the annual Provo, Utah film festival, and they include best feature film winner The Island Between Tides and grand prize best short film winner “I’m Not a Robot.”

The Island Between Tides, directed by Andrew Holmes and Austin Andrews, follows a young woman who hears a strange melody and follows it to a remote tidal island. There, time moves slower — and when she leaves the island and returns to civilization, she realizes that 25 years have passed.

The award winners were announced at the festival’s closing night awards ceremony on Nov. 2nd at Velour Live Music Gallery in Downtown Provo, Utah.

Other winners include Decibel, which received best sound. Directed by Zac Locke, Decibel follows talented but struggling singer-songwriter Scout (Aleyse Shannon), who is invited to work with a groundbreaking, hitmaking producer named Donna (Stefanie Estes) whose interests in music and medical technology overlap. Scout is invited to a state-of-the-art studio in the desert, where she hits it off with engineer Griff (Colby Groves.) But things take a turn.

Chloë Levine won best actress in a feature for Somnium. Directed by Racheal Cain, it follows Levine as an aspiring actor who moves to Los Angeles and takes a job at a mysterious sleep clinic.

Blake Simon’s “Faces” won Best Fantastic & Beyond Short. It follows the case of a missing girl, which tunnels into the bizarre modus operandi of a being who steals others’ likenesses and identities.

See the full list of winners here and below, courtesy of FilmQuest.

FilmQuest 2024 Winners List

A still from Decibel

BEST FEATURE FILM

The Island Between Tides

GRAND PRIZE BEST SHORT FILM

I’m Not A Robot

BEST COMEDY SHORT

To Hell With You

BEST FANTASTIC & BEYOND SHORT

Faces

BEST FANTASY SHORT

Hearts of Stone

BEST FOREIGN SHORT

I’m Not A Robot

BEST HORROR SHORT

Wake

BEST MICRO SHORT

Escape

BEST MINI SHORT

One Happy Customer**

BEST MIDNIGHT SHORT

/HAAW/

BEST SCI-FI SHORT

Universe 25

BEST STUDENT SHORT

Voyager**

BEST UTAH SHORT

Sweet Molly

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Shimmer

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Sacrament (Die Shiny)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Born to Hustle

BEST FOUND FOOTAGE FEATURE

Hunting Matthew Nichols

BEST FOUND FOOTAGE SHORT

Body Worn Video

THE MINERVA AWARD

Talia Shea Levin for “Make Me A Pizza”

BEST DIRECTOR – FEATURE

The Beldham – Angela Gulner

BEST SCREENPLAY – FEATURE

Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox – Stimson Snead

BEST ACTOR – FEATURE

Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox – Samuel Dunning

BEST ACTRESS – FEATURE

Somnium – Chloë Levine

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – FEATURE

Scared Shitless – Steven Ogg

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FEATURE

The Beldham – Patricia Heaton

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – FEATURE

The Complex Forms

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE

Daughter of the Sun

BEST EDITING – FEATURE

Hunting Matthew Nichols

BEST SOUND – FEATURE

Decibel

BEST SCORE – FEATURE

Daughter of the Sun

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – FEATURE

Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox

BEST COSTUMES – FEATURE

Tim Travers & the Time Traveler’s Paradox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – FEATURE

The Complex Forms

BEST MAKEUP – FEATURE

The Killgrin

BEST DIRECTOR – SHORT

Fishmonger- Neil Ferron

BEST SCREENPLAY – SHORT

Empty Jars – Guillermo Ribbeck & Iván Maureira

BEST ACTOR – SHORT

Out on a Limb – George C. Tronsrue

BEST ACTRESS – SHORT

First Sight – Ellise Chappell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SHORT

Faces – Ethan Daniel Corbett

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SHORT

Fishmonger – Donnla Hughes

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – SHORT

The Blue Diamond

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SHORT

The Harvester**

BEST EDITING – SHORT

A Green Affair**

BEST SOUND – SHORT

Escape

BEST SCORE – SHORT

Hearts of Stone**

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – SHORT

One Happy Customer

BEST COSTUMES – SHORT

Hearts of Stone

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – SHORT

Baggage

BEST MAKEUP – SHORT

Dance With Me

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE

1st Place (TIE) – Driverless by Wilder Konschak, Stirling McLaughlin

1st Place (TIE) – Tour of Devastation by Avishai Weinberger

2nd Place – Goodnightmare by Ian Rowe

3rd Place – After the Harvest by Jeffrey Howe

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT

1st Place – In Cryo by Conner Stirling

2nd Place (TIE) – Plastic by Victoria Fratz Fradkin

2nd Place (TIE) – Taga by Jill Sachs

3rd Place (TIE) – Eat Me by Jason Tostevin

3rd Place (TIE) – You Won’t Kill Me by Fayna Sanchez



BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE – TOP 20



A Rose of No Man’s Land by Sara AlThani

After the Harvest by Jeffrey Howe

Assimilated by Christopher Guerrero

Babaylan by David Todd Ocvirk

Brothel by Alex Chew & L.M. Harter

Come in Threes by John-Paul Panelli

Desert Desert Desert by Zoë Maltby

Driverless by Wilder Konschak, Stirling McLaughlin

Goodnightmare by Ian Rowe

Harrow by Alex Moran

Out Came the Sun by Mike Weimer

Stardom by Celina Bernstein

The Dark Room by Matthew Troy

The Satan Level by Paolo Mancini & Daniel Watchorn

Tour of Devastation by Avishai Weinberger

Treasure Trap by Jack Warner

What the Wind Blows In by Shawn Austin

Where Do All the Bodies Go? by Jerold Wallace

White Bone by Richard B. Pierre

Wonderful Rainbow by Paul Sliwinski

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT – TOP 10

Damned by Lukas Anderson & Elio Andres

Deadlock by Kristen Semedo

Eat Me by Jason Tostevin

In Cryo by Conner Stirling

Nightmares by Justin Nosler

Plastics by Victoria Fratz Fradkin

Please Hang Me by Andrea Tellez & Sophie Tellez

Taga by Jill Sachs

Townie by Ashley Thomas

You Won’t Kill Me by Fayna Sanchez

*Indicates winner was a secret nominee

