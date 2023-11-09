The Deep Dark, a mining horror story directed by Mathieu Turi, won Best Feature Film at the 10th annual FilmQuest, the fun-spiked Provo, Utah festival devoted to all things genre, from sci-fi to fantasy to creature features to anxiety-ridden horror.

Led by founder and filmmaker Jonathan Martin, the festival packs filmmakers and film fanatics into Provo’s Velour, an all-ages venue that transforms, for the length of FilmQuest, into a church of genre. Almost around the clock, students of slashers, ghost stories and grisly comic allegory celebrate each other’s work from their chairs, cozy couches, settees or special spaces reserved for filmmakers as their works are unveiled.

Man of a thousand faces Doug Jones was on hand this year, just as he was at the first FilmQuest.

You can click on the following links to read more extensively about some of the winners, including Erin Brown Thomas’ “[subtext]”, Jillian Corsie’s “Tooth,” Mike Cheslik’s Hundreds of Beavers, and Sam Fox’s “Fck’n Nuts.”

The latter film was made with the proud support of MovieMaker Production Services after MovieMaker met the very talented Fox at the 2022 edition of FilmQuest.

FilmQuest is one of MovieMaker‘s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World and one of our 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, and if you make it to Provo next year you’ll have no trouble understanding why — it’s a near perfect mix of fun and inspiration, and it’s not at all uncommon for attendees to meet new creative partners with whom they can complete projects in time for the next edition. See you in 2024.

Here is the complete list of FilmQuest winners.

2023 AWARD WINNERS

BEST FEATURE FILM

The Deep Dark

GRAND PRIZE BEST SHORT FILM

Escape Attempt

BEST COMEDY SHORT

Murder Camp

BEST FANTASTIC SHORT

[subtext]

BEST FANTASY SHORT

Juggernaut

BEST FOREIGN SHORT

Sincopat

BEST HORROR SHORT

Terror**

BEST MICRO SHORT

Tooth

BEST MIDNIGHT SHORT

Fck’n Nuts

BEST SCI-FI SHORT

Escape Attempt

BEST STUDENT SHORT

Voyager**

BEST UTAH SHORT

To Err

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

The Voice of the Hollow

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Abandon**

BEST WEB SERIES

Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Citizen Sleuth

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Justice for Batman

BEST FOUND FOOTAGE FEATURE

Frogman

BEST FOUND FOOTAGE SHORT

Angel Hare

THE MINERVA AWARD

A.K. Espada for “I Could Just Die… and That Would Be All Right”

BEST DIRECTOR – FEATURE

The Wait – F. Javier Guiterrez

BEST SCREENPLAY – FEATURE

American Meltdown – Andrew Adams

BEST ACTOR – FEATURE

Hippo – Kimball Farley

BEST ACTRESS – FEATURE

New Life – Sonya Walger

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – FEATURE

The Deep Dark – Amir El Kacem**

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FEATURE

New Life – Hayley Erin

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – FEATURE

Me, Myself & The Void**

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – FEATURE

The Wait

BEST EDITING – FEATURE

Hundreds of Beavers

BEST SOUND – FEATURE

Double Blind

BEST SCORE – FEATURE

Irati

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – FEATURE

Irati**

BEST COSTUMES – FEATURE

Irati

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – FEATURE

Hundreds of Beavers

BEST MAKEUP – FEATURE

How to Kill Monsters

BEST DIRECTOR – SHORT

Come Home – Mike Pecci

BEST SCREENPLAY – SHORT

To Err – Derek Romrell

BEST ACTOR – SHORT

What Lies Within – Aiden Carere

BEST ACTRESS – SHORT

Pruning – Madeline Brewer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SHORT

The Sin-Eater – Jack Parry-Jones

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SHORT

Oddities – Ariela Barer

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST – SHORT

Volition

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – SHORT

Accidental Stars

BEST EDITING – SHORT

Entrainment

BEST SOUND – SHORT

Honk

BEST SCORE – SHORT

Lost in the Sky

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION – SHORT

S P I D E R L I L Y**

BEST COSTUMES – SHORT

Velma

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – SHORT

Evenveil

BEST MAKEUP – SHORT

Old Time Radio: Your Move

DIRECTOR’S PRIZE

Overall Cinematic Achievement – Hundreds of Beavers

Overall Cinematic Achievement – Lost in the Sky

Overall Cinematic Achievement – The Last Movie Ever Made

Overall Cinematic Achievement – The Reclaimers

Artistic Vision & Execution – The Ringmaster

Cultural Impact & Achievement – My Scary Indian Wedding

Atmosphere & Tone – Meadowville

Atmosphere & Tone – Red Velvet

Payoff & Execution – Too Slow

Dynamic Duo – Kill Your Lover

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE

1st Place – The Circuit Breaker by David Ethan Sanders

2nd Place – The Memory Sphere by Kevin Sluder

3rd Place – Borderline by Kieran Shea & David Osorio

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT

1st Place – The Insatiable Pine by Kent Green

2nd Place – The Weeping Willows by Amalie Lorentzen

3rd Place (TIE) – Lashes by Jill Sachs

3rd Place (TIE) – Honed by Jeffrey Howe



BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – FEATURE – TOP 20 (Updating)

A Nice Place to Visit by John Munn

Blood of the Mob by Johnny Giacalone

Borderline by Kieran Shea & David Osorio

Consumed by Don Stroud

Deep Down by Dan Sullivan

Frankenstein in the Land of Oz by Mike Mann

Hunter by Alan Sanchez

Krolik by Rose Ann-Marie Norberg

Mysteries of the Desert by Whitney Crowder & Adam Hardman

NRG by Andreas Petersen

Rough Cut by Mitchell V. Slan

Settlement by Jason Sheedy

Sheriff of Rottingham by Anthony Ferraro

The Broken Fellowship by Sam T. Weston

The Circuit Breaker by David Ethan Sanders

The Hat Man by Edward G. Lyons & Melissa P. Lyons

The Memory Sphere by Kevin Sluder

The Prodigal by Thomas O’Malley

The Third Wife by Barrett Burgin & Daniel Yen Tu

Wicked Grin by Arran Crawley

BEST UN-PRODUCED SCREENPLAY – SHORT – TOP 10

Blackout by Scott Akers

Detective Palooka by Jason Lou Baldwin

Erosion by Tony Hipwell

Freeda by Lorenzo Colonna & Giada Mazzoleni

Honed by Jeffrey Howe

Lashes by Jill Sachs

Mermaid by Jerry D. Ochoa

Mouse by Michael Clifton

The Insatiable Pine by Kent Green

The Weeping Willows by Amalie Lorentzen

Main image: FilmQuest founder Jonathan Martin (center) leads a panel discussion with FilmQuest filmmakers.