Adam Driver plays Ferrari car company founder Enzo Ferrari in the new Ferrari trailer from NEON and Michael Mann. Enzo has something important to say: “Two objects cannot occupy the same point in space or the same moment in time.”

He states this very emphatically at the beginning and the end of the trailer as two gorgeous red racing cars go neck-and-neck along a track, perhaps signifying that there can only be one victor in a car race — only one winner in a game. And Enzo needs to win the game if he wants to keep Ferrari alive.

Watch the Ferrari Trailer Above

“The corner races at you. You have, perhaps, a crisis of identity. Am I a sportsman? Or a competitor? Get into one of my cars, you get in to win,” he adds.

Enzo Ferrari might have the psychology of winning down pat, but he has a bigger problem:

“You are going broke,” someone tells him in the trailer.

“How?” Ferrari asks.

“You spend more than you make,” he replies.

The solution? Win the Mille Miglia, a wildly challenging 1,000 mile race across Italy. It’s Enzo Ferrari’s only hope to avoid going out of business.

Here is the official synopsis from NEON: “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

Ferrari is directed by Michael Mann (Heat, The Last of the Mohicans) and written by Troy Kennedy and based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races by Martin Brock Yates.

Alongside Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz stars as his wife, Laura Ferrari. Shailene Woodley plays Ferrari’s mistress, Lina Lardi. Other cast includes Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone as Alfonso De Portago.

Ferrari arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

Main Image: Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in the Ferrari trailer courtesy of NEON.