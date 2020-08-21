Sounds like someone let Jeff Spicoli near the projector: Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, has been delayed due to technical difficulties, the organizers announced Friday.

The event, which is to include Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, and more, had been scheduled to stream tonight, Friday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The event was previously scheduled for Thursday, but was moved to Friday to avoid conflicting with the Democratic National Convention. A new date and time will be announced shortly.

“We want to deliver the absolute best night of entertainment possible and raise money for two incredible organizations. The technical issues were insurmountable. Class will be back in session soon!” said Dane Cook, who is presenting the event.

The event drew widespread news media attention not only because of the star-studded lineup but also because of the tabloid allure of seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together, albeit online. The organizers drummed up further drama by declining to say who would play who – while making clear that Sean Penn would not reprise his role as surfer-stoner Jeff Spicoli.

“I’m very confident in the new guy,” Penn hinted in a statement.

The full cast included six Oscar winners: John Legend, Roberts, Pitt, Freeman, Penn and McConaughey, and another Oscar winner, Cameron Crowe, was to do an introduction with Fast Times director Amy Heckerling. The cast also includes Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding and Shia LaBeouf.

The original Fast Times at Richmond High remains a classic in the teen movie genre for its nuanced characters, mix of gross-out comedy and melancholy, and frank depictions of high school sex and abortion.

Feelin’ A-Live is a fundraiser for the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protect prisoners from COVID-19.