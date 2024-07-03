Fantasia Festival 2024 has announced the final wave of its lineup for this year, and it includes honoring The Haunting of Hill House director Mike Flanagan with the Cheval Noir career award. The closing night film has also been announced as André Forcier’s period dramedy Ababouiné.

The annual genre film festival will take place from July 18 – August 4 in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. Screenings and events will be held at the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screens and events at Montréal’s Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cinéma du Musée, Théâtre Plaza, and BBAM! Gallery.



The festival has now announced all 125 features and 200+ shorts, which can be found on the festival’s website. Ticket pre-sales open on July 5.

Before Flanagan, the Cheval Noir career award has previously gone to genre film icons including John Carpenter, Guillermo del Toro, and Ken Russell. Flanagan will be attending the festival to accept his award, take part in an artist talk, and to celebrate the world premiere of Chris Stuckman’s Shelby Oaks, which he produced.

Flanagan’s many genre films and television series include his 2011 debut Absentia; Oculus (2013), Hush (2016), Before I Wake (2016), Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016), Gerald’s Game (2017), and Doctor Sleep (2019), the Netflix limited series The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020); Midnight Mass (2021), The Midnight Club (2022), and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). His next feature will be the Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck (2024) starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The closing night film, Forcier’s Ababouiné, is about a rowdy group of kids fighting back against the Catholic church in 1957 Montréal. Making it world premiere at the festival, the movie stars some of Quebec’s best known actors: Rémy Girard (The Barbarian Invasions), Gaston Lepage (Jesus of Mo Montréal), and Pascale Montpetit (District 31).

Other noteworthy world premieres titles that have just been announced include In Our Blood, the narrative debut of Oscar-winning documentarian Pedro Kos, which stars Brittany O’Grady of HBO’s White Lotus; Frankie Freako, the latest film from Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman); the pandemic-set black comedy The Code from Eugene Kotlyarenko (Spree); Deaner ’89, an 80s-set hair-rock from the creator of the heavy metal FUBAR movies; The Silent Planet from Jeffrey St. Jules, and Black Eyed Susan, a dark psychosexual drama from Scooter McCrae.

You can see all of the final third wave of new titles that were just announced, as well as new special events and jurors, below.

Mike Flanagan, courtesy of Fantasia Festival

Also Read: SCAD Lacoste Honors Miranda Richardson, Janty Yates, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Third Wave Fantasia Festival 2024 Titles

THE A-FRAME (USA) – dir. Calvin Reeder

Donna (Dana Namerode, WHAT JOSIAH SAW), a talented pianist, is crushed when she is diagnosed with a form of bone cancer that directly affects her hand. Across town, a quantum physicist (Johnny Whitworth of LIMITLESS and EMPIRE RECORDS), has developed a machine that creates a tunnel to a sub-atomic parallel universe. In his quest to prove the machine’s efficacy, he inadvertently discovers an unorthodox cancer treatment, and now recruits human subjects to legitimize his efforts.

Calvin Reeder’s phenomenal latest is a gripping sci-fi thriller with a pitch-black sense of humor, cautioning its viewers that every miracle comes at a price. Official Selection: Tribeca Film Festival 2024. International Premiere.



ADRIANNE & THE CASTLE (Quebec / Canada) – dir. Shannon Walsh

Part fever dream and part fairy tale, ADRIANNE & THE CASTLE uses magic, music, and mystery to bring us into the world of Alan St. George after the loss of his wife, Adrianna, showcasing how, through the power of art, his love lives on.

A testament to creativity as a form of adoration and devotion, Shannon Walsh’s documentary allows the viewer to explore the couple’s castle, a marvel of imagination, through joy and celebration. A testament to creativity as a form of adoration and devotion, Walsh’s documentary allows the viewer to explore the couple’s castle, a marvel of imagination, through joy and celebration. Official selection: SXSW 2024, Hot Doc 2024. Docs from the Edge Section. Quebec Premiere.



CUCKOO (USA) – dir. Tilman Singer

A seventeen-year-old girl (Hunter Schafer, HBO’s Euphoria) is forced to move with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem in this astonishing mix of mix of domestic tension, body horror, and perverse science from the gifted director of LUZ. Co-starring Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, and Jan Bluthardt. Official selection: Berlin International Film Festival 2024, SXSW 2024. Winner of the Silver Raven Award at the 2024 Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film. Montréal Premiere.



KIDNAPPING INC. (Quebec / Canada / Haiti / France) – dir. Bruno Mourral

Two bumbling kidnappers take on more than they can handle when plans for their political hostage go straight to hell in the streets of Haiti. Grit and day-glo colors of the Caribbean propel director Bruno Mourral’s pastiche of your favorite crime capers and real-life events (his crew was kidnapped while making the film), creating something unique to represent this troubled nation’s societal trials, with classism, colorism, and corruption touching every segment of society.

In KIDNAPPING INC., Mourral presents these issues in a snappy, brutally comedic debut feature, centering around the most prominent crime in Haiti. Official Selection: Sundance 2024. Canadian Premiere.



THE KILLERS (South Korea) – dirs. Kim Jong-kwan, Roh Deok, Chang Hang-jun, and Lee Myung-Se

Four directors portray hitmen in their respective stories by depicting our own turbulent times. A visual, auditory, and narrative feast, this anthology of exhilarating tales offers everything fans of genre cinema could hope for and more. A must-see! Canadian Premiere.



OUT OF THE SHADOW (Hong Kong) – dir. Ricky Ko

A rejuvenated ode to both THE KARATE KID and the action heroines of Hong Kong’s Golden Age, the latest from director Ricky Ko after his award-winning TIME (Fantasia 2021) once again beautifully combines nostalgia and modernity with a potent mix of martial arts, humor, sweetness, and compelling characters. Official Selection: Osaka Asian Film Festival 2024. North American Premiere.



RATS! (USA) – dirs. Maxwell Nalevansky and Carl Fry

Simply put, this is one of the craziest, funniest films audiences will see anywhere this year. There is a wild energy to RATS! that can only be described as evil SpongeBob flash animation bad tripping off Xanax… just the sort of madness you used to watch on NewGrounds while your parents weren’t paying attention!

Channeling the filth of films like STREET TRASH and THE GREASY STRANGLER, co-directors Nalevansky and Fry prove they have the chops to stand tall amongst the legends of absurdist comedy. Official Selection: Cucalorus Film Festival 2024, Calgary Underground Film Festival 2024. Quebec Premiere.



THE ROUNDUP: PUNISHMENT (South Korea) – dir. Heo Myung-haeng

Badass detective Ma Seok-do (the inimitable Don Lee) is back! The fourth installment of one of the most adored Korean action franchises of all time explodes with fight sequences executed to perfection and high-energy mise-en-scène from director Heo Myeong-haeng, the series’ longstanding fight choreographer. Official selection: Berlin International Film Festival 2024. Quebec Premiere.



THE TENANTS (South Korea) – dir. Yoon Eun-kyoung

In a dystopian Seoul, office worker Shin-dong, threatened with eviction, rents out his bathroom to an eccentric couple whose strange behavior quickly escalates into a waking nightmare. A rising talent in the indie horror scene, writer-director Yoon Eun-kyoung creates a unique blend of soft science fiction, Kafkaesque absurdism, and dark comedy to highlight Korea’s very real social inequality problems. Winner of the Best Director Award and the FIPRESCI Prize at the 34th Singapore International Film Festival. Official Selection: Hong Kong international Film Festival 2024, Fantaspoa 2024. Canadian Premiere.



TIMESTALKER (UK) – dir. Alice Lowe

Alice Lowe (PREVENGE) returns with an ingenious, Python-esque time-jumping/reincarnation anti-rom-com unlike anything audiences have ever seen, wherein a woman continuously seeks out the presumed love of her life across time. Co-starring Jacob Anderson (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Nick Frost (SHAUN OF THE DEAD, THE WORLD’S END), and Aneurin Barnard (DUNKIRK), this bloody brilliant – and brilliantly bloody – film impales the heart of the romantic comedy on the sharpest sword imaginable, proving some lessons are just too hard to learn in one lifetime. Official Selection: SXSW 2024. Canadian Premiere.



TWILIGHT OF THE WARRIORS: WALLED IN (Hong Kong) – dir. Soi Cheang

The Hong Kong box office sensation that caused a wild reaction at the Cannes Film Festival arrives in its first Canadian stop over before going wide across North America. Award winning director Soi Cheang (MAD FATE) directs this period neo noir actioner set in Hong Kong’s Kowloon Walled City, a dangerous, densely populated monolith, demolished in 1995, where fists and blades would settle scores and no law enforcement dared to enter.

WALLED IN features some of cinema’s most jaw-breaking and audacious fight scenes, recalling the glory 1980s and 90s kung fu cinema. Starring Louis Koo, Sammo Hung, and Richie Jen. Canadian Premiere.



VULCANIZADORA (USA) – dir. Joel Potrykus

Two friends trudge through a Michigan forest with the intention of following through on a disturbing pact. Functioning as a darkly humorous spiritual sequel to writer/director/actor Joel Potrykus’ 2014 offbeat slacker portrait BUZZARD, VULCANIZADORA engages in dialogue with the past, reflecting on different stages of the filmmaker’s life. He and returning star Joshua Burge (RELAXER, THE REVENANT) put forward an emotional depth that allows the audience to see themselves in their characters’ search for control in lives that have escaped their grasp.

Official selection: Tribeca Film Festival 2024. Winner: Best Narrative Feature: Oakland Film Festival 2024. International Premiere.

AVENGING EAGLE (Hong Kong, 1978) – dir. Sun Chung

A former killer and a mysterious stranger must confront his former father and sworn brothers in this action-packed martial arts classic from Hong Kong’s golden age that is a favorite of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. World Premiere of Arrow Films’ new restoration of the fully uncut film.



A CHINESE GHOST STORY II (Hong Kong, 1990) – dir. Tony Ching Siu-Tung

Rival kung fu enemies converge to fight monsters and a giant centipede in this wild and wacky sequel to the award-winning classic A CHINESE GHOST STORY from producer Tsui Hark and award-winning action director Ching Siu-Tung (SHAOLIN SOCCER). Presented in gloriously haunting 35mm.



COCKFIGHTER – 50th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING (USA, 1974) – dir. Monte Hellman

A man (Warren Oates) who trains fighting cocks vows to remain silent until one of his birds wins a championship in this powerful, underseen gem of the Hollywood New Wave. Co-produced by the late, great Roger Corman and co-starring Richard B. Shull, Harry Dean Stanton, Ed Begley Jr., and Laurie Bird. Fantasia’s screening will be presented on the precise anniversary of the film’s July 30, 1974 theatrical release by Kier-La Janisse (“House of Psychotic Women”), who will read the introduction to her forthcoming book “Cockfight”.



DEVIL TIMES FIVE (USA, 1974) – dir. Sean MacGregor

A group of catty adults in a remote chalet become the “toys” of murderous children in this prime slice of offbeat ‘70s cinema. A drive-in favorite and cult classic, co-starring Sorrell Booke (The Dukes of Hazzard’s Boss Hogg) and teen-heartthrob-to-be Leif Garrett, opposite his real-life mom Carolyn Stellar and little sister Dawn Lyn. World Premiere of Vinegar Syndrome’s new 4K restoration.



HOLLYWOOD 90028 (USA, 1974) – dir. Christina Hornisher

HOLLYWOOD 90028 is an existential serial-killer story that explores themes of pornography, fame, hopes, and fears filmed in 1970s Los Angeles. Unavailable for decades and once thought lost, this rarely seen cult classic has recently been rediscovered and hailed as a masterpiece by the likes of Arkasha Stevenson (THE FIRST OMEN), Anna Biller (THE LOVE WITCH), and Ti West (MAXXXINE), highlighting its significance as both a critique of the exploitation industry and a historical snapshot of 1970s Los Angeles.

Canadian Premiere of Grindhouse Releasing’s new 4K restoration, presented as a special book launch event for Heidi Honeycutt’s “I Spit on Your Celluloid” (Headpress Books).



KILLER CONSTABLE (Hong Kong, 1980) – dir. Kuei Chih-Hung

Imagine, if you will, a wuxia version of Judge Dredd in old China from Kuei Chih-Hung, the controversial director of BOXER’S OMEN. Here, Kuei unleashes his only wuxia film, widely considered a profound martial-arts masterpiece that brilliantly subvers the genre with its unique dark horror and bleak undertones, while offering incredible action set pieces. Rarely seen in North America for 30 years. World Premiere of the killer new restoration from Arrow Films.



LA LOI DU COCHON (Quebec, 2001) – dir. Érik Canuel

Stéphane Brousseau, 27, is a compulsive gambler. Faced with an ultimatum from the bank, which is about to seize the pig farm she inherited from her father, she tries to make a quick buck by selling a crop of pot that two city criminals are growing on her land. Behind this seemingly simple framework, the film boasts a complex script with a thousand twists and turns, and inventive direction from the late director Érik Canuel.

A remarkable feature debut for the artist, a man of many talents and extraordinary energy, who would go on to make some of Quebec’s most important genre works, including LE DERNIER TUNNEL (2004), THE OUTLANDER (2005), CADAVRES (2009) and LAC MYSTÈRE (2013). His biggest hit was BON COP, BAD COP (2006), which world premiered at Fantasia and went on to become one of the highest grossing Canadian films of all time domestically. Archival 35mm Print Memorial Screening with a posthumous Denis-Héroux award for the beloved Érik Canuel, who passed away on June 15 of this year. Cast in attendance.



Throughout a highly productive career that included numerous feature films, commercials, music videos, and episodes of major television series, Érik Canuel was always proud of his status as a genre director. He was not only a director of fantastic cinema, but of all genres – and an artist who broke down doors, making way for younger generations of artists, all while legitimizing genre film in Quebec. The festival is proud to present a Denis-Héroux Award posthumously to Érik Canuel, signaling an exceptional contribution to the development and dissemination of Quebec genre cinema.



LOVE AND POP (Japan, 1998) – dir. Hideaki Anno

Made in 1998, not long after the success of NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, LOVE AND POP was director Hideaki Anno’s first live-action feature film. Despite already being established as a filmmaker, Anno embraced new technologies and unconventional stylistic choices to tell the story of Hiromi (Asumi Miwa) and her schoolgirl friends as they engage in enjo kosai, or “compensated dating,” where older men pay young girls for dates.

Using new digital cameras, Anno seemed limited by only his imagination as he shot the film. The resulting experience is a transgressive examination of transactional desire with a style that embodies the full creative range of the underground spirit. Underground section. Presented in a new restoration from King Record Co., Ltd.



THE RUBBER GUN (Canada, 1977) – dir. Allan Moyle

A young Stephen Lack (SCANNERS) co-wrote and stars in this gritty directorial debut of Quebec filmmaker Allan Moyle (TIMES SQUARE, PUMP UP THE VOLUME, EMPIRE RECORDS), set against Montréal’s 70s drug scene. Before this, Moyle notably collaborated with Frank Vitale on the indie classics MONTRÉAL MAIN and EAST END HUSTLE. An exploitation film in the form of experimental cinéma verité, this radical 70s classic evokes the work of Canadians Robin Spry and Ted Kotcheff, as well as the early films of John Cassavetes and Jim McBride. North American Premiere of Canadian International Pictures’ new 4K restoration.



TIKI TIKI (Canada, 1971) – dir. Gerald Potterton

A genuine lost gem of adult-oriented animation, 1971’s strange and hilarious hybrid production TIKI TIKI—the story of an easy-riding, film-directing ape and a multimillion-dollar contraption called the FMM 70, the world’s first all-purpose, rocket-propelled, flying movie machine—is among the titles resurrected under Telefilm’s Canadian Cinema Reignited program.

Directed by HEAVY METAL’s Gerald Potterton, it combines animation in the filmmaker’s pop-psychedelic style – so recognizable from YELLOW SUBMARINE – with repurposed live-action footage from AYBOLIT-66, a Soviet children’s fantasy film. A sassy satire of Hollywood, it’s a weird and wonderful slice of Canadian countercultural cool. World Premiere of Canadian International Pictures’ new 4K restoration.





A PLETHORA OF SPECIAL LIVE EVENTS



Fantasia is proud to reveal the following exciting array of special live events occurring throughout its 2024 edition, the majority of which will be presented free-of-charge.



Film screening and lecture

EVERY FRAME A PAINTING PRESENTS THE SECOND

Moderated by Vincenzo Nappi

Free admission

Saturday July 20, 4:00PM, Cinéma du Musée



Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou, Vancouver-based creators of the wildly popular YouTube video essay series “Every Frame a Painting” – which has amassed 2 million subscribers – are coming to Fantasia! From YouTube videos and Netflix series (Voir) to indie features and animation studios, the duo have worked on projects big and small, both for themselves and others.

Join them for the World Premiere of their short film, THE SECOND, starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (CBC’s Kim’s Convenience, Disney+’s The Mandalorian) and an exclusive lecture about its making, the “one for us, one for them” ethos, and how they’ve charted their careers. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow.



Artist talk

FILMMAKER MIKE FLANAGAN

Moderated by author and critic Michael Gingold

Free admission

Sunday July 21, 5:00PM, Cinéma du Musée



Join iconic genre journalist Michael Gingold for a special one-on-one with gifted U.S. filmmaker Mike Flanagan, recipient of Fantasia’s 2024 Cheval Noir career award, which will be presented at the start of the conversation. A writer, director, and editor who creates with uncommonly haunting emotional resonance, Flanagan has moved genre mountains since emerging on the scene with his 2011 feature debut ABSENTIA.

From features like OCULUS (2013), HUSH (2016), BEFORE I WAKE (2016), OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL (2016), GERALD’S GAME (2017), DOCTOR SLEEP (2019), and the forthcoming LIFE OF CHUCK (2024) to miraculously profound Netflix miniseries events The Haunting of Hill House (2018), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass (2021), The Midnight Club (2022), and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023), he’s already amassed several lifetimes worth of wholly individualistic creation. Fans won’t want to miss this career-spanning conversation with a modern master of horror.



Cultural experience

MAKGEOLLI WORKSHOPS

Free Admission

Wednesday, July 24, 5:00PM – 6:30PM (French)

Thursday, July 25, 5:00PM – 6:30PM (English)

Pony BBQ Coréen, 1608 Saint-Catherine West



In conjunction with the screenings of FAQ, Fantasia and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada are pleased to host two Makgeolli Workshops, featuring makgeolli expert M. Carol Duplain Ing, president of Brasserie Vrooden Inc. This workshop offers an opportunity to share Carol’s expertise and provide an introduction to makgeolli (a traditional Korean rice wine made by fermenting rice and a fermentation starter called nuruk). Participants will have the chance to taste makgeolli, and learn how to craft their own using the provided kits.



Limited space available. Fantasia passholders and FAQ ticket holders will be given priority. Register to attend at Fantasia’s website. All participants must be over 18.



Podcast recording and discussion

FANGORIA PRESENTS THE COLORS OF THE DARK PODCAST: LIVE!

Hosted by Dr. Rebekah McKendry and Elric Kane

Special guest: Chuck Russell

Free Admission

Thursday July 25, 5:15PM, York Amphitheatre



Join hosts Dr. Rebekah McKendry (professor, writer-director) and Elric Kane (professor, writer-director) as they explore the artistry and impact of the horror films of the 1980s. The duo will be joined by director Chuck Russell (A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS, THE BLOB) to discuss the 80s sequels and remakes that launched his career, as well as his latest re-imagining of WITCHBOARD.



The interview will be followed by a visual exploration of the VHS cover art that shaped their tastes, a reflection on the video store boom and its influence on modern horror, and a countdown of their favorite deep-cut film recommendations from the 1980s.



Special Book Launch Event

HEIDI HONEYCUTT’S I SPIT ON YOUR CELLULOID: THE HISTORY OF WOMEN DIRECTING HORROR MOVIES (Headpress Books)

Friday July 26, 5:15PM, Cinema J.A. DeSeve



A legendary curator, historian, and critic, author Heidi Honeycutt co-founded the Etheria film Festival and has written for a vast number of publications and outlets, from Filmmaker, Ms. Magazine, Moviemaker, and Indiewire to Bloody Disgusting and Rue Morgue.



Fantasia is proud to be hosting the World Premiere book launch of Honeycutt’s “I Spit on Your Celluloid: The History of Women Directing Horror Movies” (Headpress Books), a comprehensive 20-years-in-the-making work that covers the evolution of women in horror cinema from 1896 to the present day. The official book launch will be taking place with a special screening of Christina Hornisher’s once-thought-lost 1974 horror gem HOLLYWOOD 90028. Honeycutt will introduce the screening and advance copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.



Artist talk

DRAWING MONSTERS: A GHOULISH CHAT WITH ARTIST GARY PULLIN

Moderated by Justin Langlois

Free admission

Saturday July 27, 2:00PM, York Amphitheatre



Ghoulish Gary is taking over Fantasia! Join us on July 27 for an intimate discussion with artist Gary Pullin about his career, art, and influences. Pullin’s talk will range from his seminal days at Rue Morgue Magazine to his more recent projects as Ghoulish Gary.

For the last twelve years, he has made covers for Mad Magazine and Fangoria, movie posters for Mondo, Arrow Video and MGM, and original vinyl soundtrack art for everyone from Deep Focus Records to Waxworks. The Rondo-winning artist will talk pop art, being a monster kid, and everything in between in this groovily ghoulish event!



Special panel discussion

HER HORROR LEGACY: A DISCUSSION ON WOMEN DIRECTING HORROR MOVIES

Moderated by Heidi Honeycutt

With panelists Yfke Van Berckelaer, Sapna Moti Bhavnani, Heather Buckley, Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair, Kier-La Janisse, Kristina Klebe, Izzy Lee, Maude Michaud, Toby Poser, Elizabeth E. Schuch, Lucía Forner Segarra, Jenn Wexler, and Anouk Whissell

Free admission

Saturday July 27, 4:00PM, York Amphitheatre



Join historian and author Heidi Honeycutt and a range of filmmakers attending this year’s festival for an engaging discussion on the historical and modern impact of women directing horror films. By exploring their individual stories and the evolution of the genre, we aim to shed light on the vital role women directors play in shaping the landscape of horror cinema and its culture.



Presented as part of Fantasia’s special book launch for Heidi Honeycutt’s “I Spit on Your Celluloid: The History of Women Directing Horror Movies” (Headpress Books). Advance copies of the book will be available at the panel, in addition co-panelist Izzy Lee’s debut novella “I Can See Your Lies” (Dark Matter Ink).



Special gallery exhibition

VOÏVOD: REBEL ROBOTS

Free admission

Monday July 29, 4:00PM – 7:00PM

Tuesday July 30, 12:30PM – 6:00PM

BBAM! Gallery, 808 Atwater Avenue



Quebec metal legends Voïvod are synonymous with pioneering music. Their drummer, Away, is a multifaceted artist who’s cultivated a unique style in music and art while keeping true to themselves.

In celebration of the hometown world premiere of Felipe Belalcazar’s Voïvod documentary WE ARE CONNECTED, Fantasia and BBAM! Gallery have come together to present Rebel Robots: an exhibition of original art pieces, photographs, instruments, and artifacts sourced directly from the band’s archives, celebrating Voïvod’s extraordinary 40-year legacy. Step into the multiverse experience of Voïvod with this special, intimate exhibit and don’t miss WE ARE CONNECTED at the festival!



Cultural experience

KOREAN CULTURE BOXES EXHIBITION

Throughout the festival

Auditorium des diplômés de la SGWU Lobby



Join us throughout the run of this year’s festival as Fantasia and the Korean Cultural Centre Canada proudly present the Korean Culture Boxes exhibition. Open the Korean Culture Boxes and embark on an interactive journey to understand and experience the lifestyle of Koreans.



Hansik Box

The Hansik boxes are designed to provide an easy and joyful introduction to hansik (Korean food) for all Fantasia audiences. These interactive exhibition boxes offer an enjoyable experience of Korean food culture, allowing audiences the opportunity to discover their favorite Korean dishes.



Hanbok Box

The Hanbok Box offers a unique opportunity for audiences to try on hanbok, the traditional clothing of Korea, along with various types of the country’s hats. Immerse yourself in the unique beauty of Korea with the Hanbok Box. Please note that the Hanbok Box is only exhibited occasionally.





INTRODUCING FANTASIA’S 2024 JURIES AND COMPETITIONS



CHEVAL NOIR COMPETITION



Jury President: MATT JOHNSON

Actor, director, screenwriter



STEVE DOLLAR

Critic, journalist, Artistic Director of the Tallahassee Film Festival



ROB JABBAZ

Director, screenwriter



KRISTINA KLEBE

Director, actor, voice performer



ARIANE LOUIS-SEIZE

Director, screenwriter



NEW FLESH COMPETITION FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE



Jury President: RAIN RANNU

Director, screenwriter, producer, founder of Tallifornia



SAPNA MOTI BHAVNANI

Director, producer, actor, founder of Mumbai’s Wench Film Festival



ÉRIC S. BOISVERT

Director, screenwriter, cinematographer, editor



AMELIA MOSES

Director, screenwriter, producer



INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION



Jury President: HEIDI HONEYCUTT

Journalist, critic, film historian, co-founder of the Etheria Film Festival



JEAN ANNE LAUER

Professor, Festival Programmer at Fantastic Fest



EMILY LERER

Director, screenwriter



GARY PULLIN

Illustrator, designer



ALEX WILLIAMS

Senior Manager of Acquisitions and Development at XYZ Films



SATOSHI KON AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION



Jury President: JOHANE MATTE

Story Artist at Dreamworks Animation



JONATHAN ALVAREZ

Senior Coordinator, Theatrical Distribution and Acquisitions at Well Go USA Entertainment



ELIZABETH E. SCHUCH

Creative Director at Melancholy Star



DGC/GCR COMPETITION



Jury President: PHILIP KALIN-HAJDU

Producer, writer



TREVOR ANDERSON

Writer, director



FRANCESCO GIANNINI

Director, cinematographer, actor, Founder/CEO of Franky Films



CAROLINE LABRÈCHE

Director



SERENA WHITNEY

Programming Director at Revue Cinema, producer, writer, podcast host, script consultant, Founder of Drunken Cinema



CHEVAL NOIR 2024 COMPETITION TITLES



4PM (South Korea) – dir. Jay Song



ABABOUINÉ (Quebec / Canada) – dir. André Forcier



CONFESSION (Japan) – dir. Nobuhiro Yamashita



THE COUNT OF MONTE-CRISTO (France) – dirs. Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière



ELECTROPHILIA (Argentina) – dir. Lucía Puenzo



IN OUR BLOOD (USA) – dir. Pedro Kos



INFINITE SUMMER (Estonia) – dir. Miguel Llansó



MASH VILLE (South Korea) – dir. Hwang Wook



OUT OF THE SHADOW (Hong Kong) – dir. Ricky Ko



PARVULOS (Mexico) – dir. Isaac Ezban



PENALTY LOOP (Japan) – dir. Shinji Araki



RITA (Guatemala) – dir. Jayro Bustamante



A SAMURAI IN TIME (Japan) – dir. Junichi Yasuda



STEPPENWOLF (Kazakhstan) – dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov



NEW FLESH 2024 COMPETITION TITLES



BRUSH OF THE GOD (Japan) – dir. Keizo Murase



CHAINSAWS WERE SINGING (Estonia) – dir. Sander Maran



DEAD DEAD FULL DEAD (India) – dir. Pratul Gaikwad



HEAVENS: THE BOY AND HIS ROBOT (Singapore) – dir. Rich Ho



JOUR DE CHASSE (Quebec / Canada) – dir. Annick Blanc



KIDNAPPING INC. (Quebec / Canada / Haiti / France) – dir. Bruno Mourral



KRYPTIC (Canada) – dir. Kourtney Roy



ME AND MY VICTIM (Quebec / Canada) – dirs. Maurane Dubois and Billy Pedlow



NOT FRIENDS (Thailand) – dir. Atta Hemwadee



THE PARAGON (New Zealand) – dir. Michael Duignan



RATS! (USA) – dir. Maxwell Nalevansky, Carl Fry



SELF DRIVER (Canada) – dir. Michael Pierro



SHELBY OAKS (USA) – dir. Chris Stuckmann



INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM 2024 COMPETITION TITLES



98% (South Korea) – dir. Byun Chang-woo



BE RIGHT BACK (Spain) – dir. Gabe Ibañez, Lucas Paulino



BERTA (Spain) – dir. Lucía Forner Segarra



BLITZMUSIK (Quebec / Canada) – dir. Martin Amiot



CRAVE (France) – dir. Mark Middlewick



DIRTY BAD WRONG (Canada) – dir. Erica Orofino



DYSMORPHIC (USA) – dir. Grant Swanson



EDITH (Singapore) – dir. Clare Chong



EMPTY JARS (Chile) – dir. Guillermo Ribbeck



FACES (USA) – dir. Blake Simon



FACTORY DROP (Germany) – dir. Petja Pulkrabek



THE FUTURE IS NOW (South Korea) – dir. Jung Jongmin



HEADACHE (Sweden) – dir. Björn Schagerström



HOW TO KILL A VAMPIRE (South Korea) – dir. Kim Soyeon



LEAP OF PASSION (South Korea) – dir. Kim Jae Hyung



MEAT(LOV)ER (South Korea) – dir. Park Kyung Seo



MEMORY (South Korea) – dir. Jang Hawon



NIGHT FISHING (South Korea) – dir. Moon Byoung-gon



RÉEL (France) – dir. Rodrigue Huart



RING NECK (Canada) – dir. Vasili Manikas



THE STREETLIGHT (USA) – dir. Sophia Parella



WANNA DIE WANNA KILL (South Korea) – dir. Jeong Jaehee



WHERE THE MOUNTAIN WOMEN SING (Hong Kong / Taiwan / USA) – dir. Zhang Juefang



WILDFLOWER (USA) – dir. Wan Xin Tang

Main Image: A still from Ababouiné courtesy of Fantasia Festival 2024

