Ex Superman Dean Cain Joins ICE

As the new Superman film makes a gentle plea for treating immigrants with humanity, former Superman actor Dean Cain has signed up to deport immigrants as part of ICE.

The new Superman film, directed by James Gunn, portrays the the Man of Steel as a kind of stand-in for the model immigrant: Born on the far-off planet of Krypton, he comes to Earth and tries to gain acceptance through assimilation and hard work. But, as the film makes clear, he’s imperfect, and struggles like anyone else.

Cain, the former star of ABC’s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has gained more mainstream attention recently after years out of the spotlight because of the release of Superman and news outlets asking for his response to it.

He has seized the moment by announcing his decision to join ICE, which recently offered a $50,000 signing bonus in its effort to double its headcount.

Cain said on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday that he decided to join after Watters drew attention to him sharing an ICE recruitment video on his Instagram feed.

“I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer – I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy,” Cain told Watters. “So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at Ice, and I will be sworn in as an Ice agent, ASAP.”

Cain added: “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.”

He added: “We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

Old Superman Dean Cain Critiques New Superman

Dean Cain, who played Superman/Clark Kent on four seasons of ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the mid-90s, recently spoke to TMZ about the new Superman film, starring David Corenswet in the role.

He was responding to an interview with the Sunday Times in which Gunn likened the character to an immigrant.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” Gunn explained. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country. But for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

That sparked complaints from some on the right that the new film is too pro-immigrant, at a time when the Trump Administration is rounding up immigrants — and the occasional U.S. citizen — in the name of national security.

Cain told TMZ: “Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. I think if you want to create a new character, go ahead and do that. But for me Superman has always stood for truth, justice and the American way. And the American way is immigrant friendly. Tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules. You can’t come in saying ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America because I want it to be more like Somalia. Well, that doesn’t work — ’cause you had to leave Somalia to come here… so it doesn’t make any sense.”

As we have noted previously, it was unclear who, if anyone, in Cain’s opinion, wants the United States to be more like Somalia.

It was also unclear as of press time whether Cain is eligible for the $50,000 signing bonus.

