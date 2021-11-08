Eternals Criticism; Which Scripts Sell; Vin Diesel’s Plea to The Rock

An interesting theory about criticism of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals; Palm Springs is exactly the kind of script that’s selling right now, according to one CAA agent; Vin Diesel desperately wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to come back for the 10th Fast & Furious movie. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Script-Selling Advice: CAA agent Julia Glausi explained what type of scripts are most popular right now in a panel at Filmquest in Provo, Utah this weekend attended by our own Sam Lively.

Think Palm Springs: “I know right now, high-concept, low-budget is the thing,” Glausi said. “Coming up with an idea that can be made with the resources at your disposal is probably the way to think about it.” Now on Hulu, the Groundhog Day-esque movie starring Andy Samberg was made with a $4 million budget but sold for a record $17,500,000.69 million at Sundance.

Eternals: Variety’s Owen Gleiberman has an intriguing theory about why Chloé Zhao, who just won the Oscar for best director for Best Picture winner Nomadland, has earned the worst-ever Rotten Tomatoes score for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with her new film Eternals. He thinks critics are punishing her for trying to make a blockbuster.

Owen Gleiberman Writes: “It’s my sense that the critical establishment today increasingly prefers to see cinema on two separate tracks: the jumbo-size popcorn movies made for a mass audience, and the smaller, more artful movies made… not for a mass audience. Chloé Zhao doing a Marvel movie, and subjugating a lot of her directorial personality to it, threatens that dichotomy. If she’s trying to work — not just literally but aesthetically ­— within the power structure, then she’s not fighting the power.” Again, you can read his entire argument here.

Either Way: Eternals still racked up $161.7 million at the global box office, according to Variety.

James Corden Can’t Catch a Break: Fans are petitioning Universal to keep the Late Late Show host and Cats alum away from the Jon M. Chu Wicked movie that just cast Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. The Change.org petition, which has over 33,000 signatures, reads: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie… that’s pretty much it.” The Hollywood Reporter has more on the history of Corden’s musical misfortunes.

Movies From AFM: MovieMaker moderated a panel Friday at the American Film Market, and this week we’re sharing trailers from some filmmakers we met at the virtual event. First up: Here’s the trailer from The We Should Game, a film from Kean Levreault about the son of a Christian musician who decides to follow in his father’s footsteps after failing to make it as a porn entrepreneur. You can learn more about the film (and hear some of the main character’s songs) at the film’s website.

Please, Dwayne: Vin Diesel made a public plea on Instagram to his good friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to return for the 10th Fast and Furious movie. Johnson bowed out of the most recent film, F9: The Fast Saga, in favor of starring in the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, according to Variety. But now, Diesel is making it abundantly clear how much he wants Johnson to come back. He even invoked a promise made to late Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, who he lovingly refers to as “Pablo.”

Vin’s Appeal: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel said on Instagram. “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Scorcese in the House: Martin Scorsese has signed on to executive produce Evolution, the new movie from Pieces of a Woman director Kornél Mundruczó and screenwriter Kata Weber, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Evolution played at Cannes earlier this year, and this move reflects the way he joined Pieces of a Woman after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

Before You Go: Here’s the trailer for Palm Springs, which was one of my favorite movies of last year. If you haven’t seen it, I highly, highly recommend it.

