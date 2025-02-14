Eminem for president? That’s the tantalizing and creative solution to the Democrats’ woes suggested by New Yorker writer Jay Caspian Kang on the latest edition of his podcast, Time to Say Goodbye.

Kang and co-host Tyler Austin Harper, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, argued on their latest episode that all establishment Democrats — and even upstarts like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — are too close to the failings of the 2024 campaign to launch inspiring runs for president in 2028.

So they suggested a few celebrities who could win the White House by seizing the Democratic apparatus like Donald Trump did with the Republican Party. One of Kang’s most intriguing suggestions was Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem.

“Eminem is the Michelle Obama,” agreed Harper, referring to the Democrats’ longtime dream candidate.

How serious were they? They sounded serious — and the Eminem for president makes sense, if the goal is firing up jaded voters sick of the same old thing.

The podcasters often take a bemused, pragmatic approach to politics, calling out chicanery and posturing by Democrats and Republicans alike. While left-leaning, they have little patience for performative outrage.

The Case for Eminem for President in 2028

Eminem’s anti-Trump positions are clear: At the BET Awards in 2017, he introduced “The Storm,” a four-minute rhyme in which he called Trump a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” He also told his fans to choose a side:

“I’m drawing in the sand a line: you’re either for or against,” he said. “And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/On who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this.” He raised a middle finger.

The rapper-actor has joked about the prospect of running for office since the Clinton Administration: The video for his 1999 breakthrough, “My Name Is…” (above) features him in a suit and politician-style wig in front of a presidential seal.

Also Read: 11 Actors Who Have Switched Political Sides

Kang and Harper argued that Eminem is in a unique positon to win over voters with whom Democrats are weakening, including white men and young people.

“He would win, wouldn’t he?” asked Kang.

“Of course he would win!” Harper replied. “Everyone likes him. Nobody doesn’t like Eminem.”

They also noted that Eminem’s home state, Michigan, is a key battleground. And they pointed out that Eminem — like his character in the film 8 Mile — would be immune to criticize because he’s already confessed all his flaws on the mic. (8 Mile ends with Eminem’s Rabbit mocking himself in a rap battle and then telling his opponent, “tell these people something they don’t know about me.”)

“What’s the opposition research gonna be?” laughed Harper. “We know! He put it on an album that sold millions of copies!”

Representatives for Eminem did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The one drawback to the Eminem for president proposal, Kang and Harper conceded, is that Eminem seems to prefer living a fairly isolated life back home near Detroit.

“He doesn’t seem to want to engage,” Kang noted.

Like Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump, all entertainers who won elected office, Eminem could benefit from low expectations. And he isn’t all battle raps: He demonstrated tact and diplomacy in a recent interaction with fellow Michigan musician Kid Rock, a backer of Trump.

In the days before the 2024 election, Eminem sidestepped a political debate with Kid Rock (real name Bob Ritchie) by writing: “Here’s one thing @KidRock and I do agree on… GO @Lions!!!! Appreciate you, Bob.”

Kid Rock replied, “Thanks @Eminem – “Who would of thought it would be 2 white rappers from Detroit / Michigan to show our divided Country what class is and how it should be done! Appreciate ya too Marshall!”

Who the Democratic candidate might face in 2028 is unclear. Trump recently declined to endorse his vice president, J.D. Vance, in the election, and has mused about running for a third term — which is not currently allowed under the Constitution.

Main image: Eminem in “My Name Is…” Interscope