Emilia Pérez, the story of a drug kingpin who transitions into a crusading woman, leads with 13 nominations at the 97th annual Academy Awards, including for star Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress. The film also received the most nominations ever for a non-English language film.

The Brutalist and Wicked earned 10 nominations each. All three films are up for Best Picture, along with Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance.

The awards were announced Thursday by Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang — part of the Wicked cast — and Rachel Sennott, one of the stars of last year’s Saturday Night. The announcement came after messages of support to the many Angelenos struggling through the city’s horrific fires.

Emilia Pérez Makes History

Emilia Pérez. Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez in Emilia Pérez. Cr. Shanna Besson/PAGE 114 – WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS – PATHÉ FILMS – FRANCE 2 CINÉMA © 2024.

Pérez, a musical dramedy, overcame criticism of its portrayals of Mexico and its trans protagonist. Just a day before the Oscar nominations, it was snubbed by the GLAAD Media Awards. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group had previously called the film “”a step backward for trans representation.”

Gascón, who once worried her acting career would end with her transition, has maintained a sense of humor throughout awards season, telling MovieMaker last year that audiences should judge the film for themselves: “I actually want the public to see it because I cannot tell people what to feel or what to think. I think it’s creating a precedent in the history of cinema because Emilia Pérez transcends the screen.”

Though she was widely reported as the first trans leading acting nominee, the New York Times noted that Elliot Page was nominated for the 2007 film Juno before publicly coming out as trans in 2020.

This year’s Oscars didn’t shy away from politics or culture wars: The Apprentice, about the early relationship between Donald Trump and scheming attorney Roy Cohn, earned nominations for Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn. During the election, the Trump campaign dismissed the film as “garbage” and “pure fiction.”

The Oscar nominations also reflected star-making performances in Anora, the subject of our fall cover story: Mikey Madison was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the joyfully demented Cinderella story, and Yuri Borisov, a Russian actor previously unknown in the United States, is nominated for best supporting actor. Sean Baker was nominated for Best Director and for his original screenplay, as well as for editing.

The Complete List of Oscar Nominees for the 97th Annual Academy Awards

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Music (Original Song)

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

International Feature Film

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Directing

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked