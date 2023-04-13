Drew Barrymore hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility that her character in the original 1996 Scream movie, who became one of Ghostface’s first victims, could have survived her injuries.

Her character’s name was Casey Becker, and not only was she stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck, but she was finally left for dead hanging from a tree. But, then again, her parents do find her in that state not long after Ghostface leaves her, so maybe they called an ambulance and got her some help before it was too late.

It’s pretty unlikely that she survived that, but Barrymore was willing to entertain the idea when her friend Ross Matthews asked her about it on Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Also Read: Scream 6 Castmates Weren’t Told If ‘They May or May Not Be the Killer,’ Producer Says

Here’s what Drew Barrymore had to say about her Scream character, Casey Becker

“I asked you if maybe your character, maybe, survived,” Matthews said on the show, according to Entertainment Weekly. “You know, doctors can do amazing things! And you said, maybe there’s a chance she did survive. So, does this make you want to bring her back for Scream VII?”

“It’s funny. I’ve never thought of it this way, but I’m pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her,” Barrymore said. “Like, literally. And I’m here! I’m fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay.”

“With good writing, you can make anything happen,” she added.

Scream VI just opened in theaters on March 7 and is still showing in some locations. Official plans for Scream VII haven’t been announced yet, but fans have already begun speculating about what it could bring. A Scream producer said last month that the doors are wide open for Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott.

Watch Barrymore’s death scene as Casey Becker below.

Main Image: Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in Scream (1996)