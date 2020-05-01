More in Movie News
Thousand Pieces of Gold Director Nancy Kelly Fought Entrenched Hollywood Sexism to Get Her 1990 Feminist Western Off the GroundBy Emma Myers
Lalu, the heroine of Nancy Kelly’s 1990 feminist Western Thousand Pieces of Gold, gets passed between...
Movie News: Ken Burns Criticizes Michael Jordan Doc; Safe-Set Guidelines; Inside the Ventilator-Shaft Trope
In today’s Movie News Roundup: Axl Rose travels through time to fix a movie in the edit;...
50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2020, Presented by FilmFreewayBy MM Staff
Film festivals give us inspiration, hope, and sometimes a huge break—things we could all use right...
How Watching Axl Rose Helped Me Save Clementine — By Lara Jean Gallagher
Lara Jean Gallagher is the writer-director of Clementine, which begins streaming next Friday, May 8. Clementine is a drama...
Movie News Roundup: Behind Bad Education; What Moviegoers Want; Trolls Fiasco Continues
In today’s Movie News Roundup: A poll reveals moviegoers’ new demands for theaters; the true story...
My Octopus Teacher Wins Best Feature Film Jury Prize at Online EarthxFilm Awards
EarthxFilm, the environmentally minded film festival presented by EarthX, announced $20,000 in cash prizes at its first-ever...
Fantasia and Brooklyn Film Festivals Go Online
Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival and New York City’s Brooklyn Film Festival are the latest film...
Movie News: Fighting Over Trolls; RIP Irrfan Khan; Support Online Film Festivals
In today’s Movie News Roundup: The success of Trolls World Tour sparks a huge feud between a studio...
Online Film Festival Dos and Don’ts (Podcast)
We’re in the golden age of online film festivals: For the first time, movie lovers can...
Movie News: Theaters’ Inconsistent Re-Openings; Tiger King Prison Crisis; Michelle Obama Returns
In today’s Movie News Roundup: Theaters are starting to reopen, but different states have very different...
Tiger King Joe Exotic’s Prison Suffers 3 COVID-19 Deaths as Total Case Spike to 233
Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at Tiger King Joe Exotic’s prison, which has the most...
Movie News: Mickey Rourke Films During COVID-19; Piracy Spikes; Tom Hanks’ Offer
Movie News: Mickey Rourke went abroad to finish a film during COVID-19; digital piracy has spiked...
Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Tells Us if Chris Hemsworth, Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron Can Fight in Real Life
Extraction director Sam Hargrave has answered a question that’s haunted us since age 12: Can actors like...
Tiger King: When Joe Exotic Was a Cop
Tiger King breezes over one of the weirdest parts of the Joe Exotic story: Joe Exotic was...
Tiger King: Carole Baskin Says Don Lewis Lied About His Real Name for Years
Carole Baskin spends much of Tiger King denying she killed her ex-husband, Don Lewis. In a...
Movie News: 1BR Hit by Fire and Thieves; Chris Hemsworth’s 12 Minutes of Extraction Carnage; Georgia’s Dilemma
In today’s Movie News Roundup: How the new horror film 1BR overcame preposterous problems; Extraction director...
How 1BR Overcame Fire, Dropouts and a Stolen TruckBy Alok Mishra
Alok Mishra worked in film market research for 18 years before he and his partner produced...
Movie News: Make Your Rambo Movie, Submit That Screenplay, and Learn About a Mom & Pop Porn Store
In today’s movie news, there’s a definite ’80s vibe: We tell the story of a homemade...
15 Submission-Worthy Screenwriting Competitions of 2020, Presented by FilmFreewayBy Greg Gilman
Evan Daugherty has adapted Snow White, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tomb Raider, and He-Man for the...
Movie News: Disney v. Disney; Dismantling The Platform; Earth Day Is 50
In today’s Movie News Roundup: A Disney heiress unloads on Disney executives; we debate Netflix’s divisive...
