The frenetic teaser for Lynne Ramsey’s Die My Love finds Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison prowling like lions, gibbering like apes, and fighting like humans.

To the tune of Shirley Ellis’ “The Clapping Song,” we see a once-strong chemistry collapse into rage, as the scenes on screen neatly sync with the lyrics until we come to the most disturbing — “The line broke/the monkey got choked”/And they all went to heaven in a little row-boat” — as Pattinson wraps his arm around Lawrence’s neck in a fit of passion.

No dialogue is spoken in the Die My Love teaser — unless you count Lawrence’s impassioned primate noises. But several plot points are laid very bare, as we see Lawrence writhing on a dance floor, licking glass, and staring at Pattinson with disdain. A knife offers a warning of bad things to come. (If you can’t see it above, you can watch the Die My Love teaser here.)

The film, which premiered at Cannes, has earned the Oscar-winning Lawrence some of the strongest reviews of her career. It is based on the novel Die My Love by Ariana Harwicz, a story of a woman struggling with post-partem depression.

Martin Scorsese, who produces the film, sent the film to Lawrence’s production company, Excellent Cadaver, because he envisioned her in the lead role.

That led to Lawrence agreeing to star in the film, and Ramsey — the Scottish director whose films include You Were Never Really Here and We Need to Talk About Kevin — signing on as director.

The film also stars Nick Nolte, LaKeith Stanfield and Sissy Spacek.

Die, My Love arrives in theaters November 7 from MUBI.