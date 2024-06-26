Tom Hanks and Robin Wright look like teenagers in the trailer for Here, the new movie that reunites them with their Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis.

In theaters November 15, the story follows multiple families who live in the same home throughout time.

“The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form,” reads the officials logline from Sony. “Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.”

Zemeckis co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth, with whom he also collaborated on Forrest Gump, and who is also a co-screenwriter on David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Sony also describes Here as being told “much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based.”

In the trailer, Hanks and Wright appear as different ages, from teenagers to elderly people.

“Time sure does fly, doesn’t it?” Hanks says to Wright in the trailer.

“It sure does,” she replies.

The actors were de-aged using a generative AI tool called Metaphysic Live, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible,” Zemeckis said in a statement to THR last year.

“Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film.”

The de-aging AI technology seems to have worked well, because Hanks and Wright look quite believably younger, at least from what we can see in the trailer. It shows Hanks and Wright’s characters falling in love over the course of their lives, going from teens to parents to the twilight of their lives.

“You know, if you like, you could spend the rest of the night here,” Hanks says.

“I could spend the rest of my life here,” Wright answers.

Later on, the trailer shows Hanks and Wright as parents playing with their children in the living room, throwing parties, and then visiting the house years later when it’s empty.

“This was our home. We lived here,” Hanks tells Wright, the two of them looking much older.

The film has a PG-13 rating for “thematic material, some suggestive material, brief strong language and smoking.”

Producers include Zemeckis Jack, Rapke Derek, and Hogue Bill Block, with executive producers including Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra.

In addition to Hanks and Wright, other cast includes Paul Bettany (Wanda Vision, Legion, A Beautiful Mind), Kelly Reilly (Yellow Stone, Pride & Prejudice, A Haunting in Venice), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, The Gentleman, Defending Jacob).

What Here Star Tom Hanks Has Said About AI in the Past

Hanks has previously discussed the ethics of AI and artistry, considering the possibility that he could keep acting even after he’s died thanks to artificial intelligence.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Hanks said on the Adam Buxton podcast last year.

“Outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”

The Castaway said that the entertainment industry is not only buzzing with the possibilities but also the precarious legality of using someone’s image artificially.

“I can tell you that there is discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” Hanks said.

“What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come.”

Main Image: A still from Here, Sony