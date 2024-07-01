A still from A Little Hope for Chicago courtesy of Dances With Films: LA

Dances With Films: LA has announced the winners of the 27th annual indie film festival, and they include Michael Groom’s Between the Lights, which won the grand jury prize winners for best narrative feature and Leon Lozano’s A Little Hope For Chicago, which won for best documentary feature.

The audience choice award winners included best narrative feature winner Ori Yardeni and Emil Ben Shimon’s The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower and best documentary feature winner Rebecca Corry’s Saving Jones.

Dances With Films’ industry choice awards went to Matthew Leutwyler’s Fight Like A Girl in the “Over 40 Minutes” category, and Peter Decherney’s Is It Because I’m A Girl in the “Under 40 Minutes” category.

Taking place in Hollywood, California from June 20-30, this year, 232 films were on the Dances With Films: LA lineup, 117 of which made their world, international, North American, or U.S. premieres. Three films announced distribution deals during the festival, including Etana Jacobsen’s Advanced Chemistry, Haroula Rose’s All Happy Families, and Verner Maldonado’s Best Man Dead Man.

“In our 27th year, we were struck by the awareness of how our DWF filmmaker family continues to grow exponentially with such an amazingly diverse array of talented artists. As this film festival continues to be dedicated to the mission of supporting them with a singular focus on celebrating and promoting truly independently produced films and projects, we also continue to be humbled seeing all of them form such a tight-knit community too,” said Dances With Films’ Founders Leslee Scallon and Michael Trent.

Dances With Films will return for its third New York City edition in December.

See the full winner’s list from the festival below.

2024 Dances With Films: LA Filmmaker Award Winners

GRAND JURY PRIZES

GRAND JURY – NARRATIVE FEATURES

BETWEEN THE LIGHTS

Director/Writer: Michael Groom

Producers: David Groom, Michael Groom

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

DREAMING OF YOU

Director/Writer: Jack McCafferty

Producers: Bridgett Greenberg, Jack McCafferty

TALLYWACKER

Director/Writer: Brendan Boogie

Producers: Jeremy Dubs, Chris Goodwin, Brendan Boogie

GRAND JURY – DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

A LITTLE HOPE FOR CHICAGO

Director: Leon Lozano

Writers: Kevin Nichols, Leon Lozano

Producers: Garrett E.B. Thompson, Kevin Nichols, Leon Lozano

HONORABLE MENTION:

SPYRAL

Director/Writer: Bill Guttentag

Producer: Jennifer Hutchins

GRAND JURY PRIZE – NARRATIVE SHORTS

BLACK SILK

Director/Writer: Patrick Michael

Producers: Patrick Michael, Josh Akin, Tiffany Gist Samuel Skeen

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

KOI

Director/Writer: Taige Shi

Producer: Tianyu Yang

THE RUNT

Director/Writer: Christy Stratton

Story by: Christy Stratton, Mark Norberg

Producers: Katrina Rotondo, Daniela Inés Calvo and Christy Stratton

INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS

INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS (UNDER 40′)

IS IT BECAUSE I’M A GIRL

Director: Peter Decherney

Producer: Peter Gitau

INDUSTRY CHOICE AWARDS (OVER 40′)

FIGHT LIKE A GIRL

Director/Writer: Matthew Leutwyler

Producers: Anton Laines, Innocent Munyeshuri, Yvette Gayle Serge Ibaka

FEVER PITCH SHORT SCRIPT CHALLENGE

WINNER: JUDAS KISS by Sean Cage

RUNNER UP (TIE)

IN THE POCKET by Antjuan Ward

MERRY CHRISTMAS, COLONEL SHOUP by Ed Lawrence Robinson

AUDIENCE AWARDS

COMPETITION (NARRATIVE) FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD

THE MAN WHO SAVED THE INTERNET WITH A SUNFLOWER

Directors: Ori Yardeni, Emil Ben Shimon

Writers: Oren Safdie, Izhar Har-Lev, Ori Yardeni

Producers: Kobi Hoffmann, Zehava Shekel

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD

SAVING JONES

Director/Writer: Rebecca Corry

Producer: Stand Up For Pits Foundation with Angel Forever

FUSION FEATURE AUDIENCE AWARD

THE DISINVITED

Director: Devin Lawrence

Writers: Devin Lawrence, Matthew Mourgides

Producer: Matthew Mourgides

DOWNBEAT AUDIENCE AWARD

BED BY 9

Director: Christian Klein

Writer: Max Castillo

Producer: Olivia Isabel Comas

DANCES WITH KIDZ PRO AUDIENCE AWARD

SURVIVED BY

Director/Writer: K.D. Chalk

Producers: Nicole Crespo, Pinar Binay

PILOTS AUDIENCE AWARD

EXPOSED

Directors: Reece Melber, Rachel Othon

Writer: Hannah Merritt

Producer: Sina Crenshaw

COMPETITION (NARRATIVE) SHORTS AUDIENCE AWARD

I APPROVE THIS MESSAGE

Director: Craig Newman

Writer: Michael Barringer

Producers: Craig Newman, Michael Barringer

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS AUDIENCE AWARD

EL REGRESO

Director: Samantha Ramirez-Hererra

Producer: Sam Bathrick

FUSION SHORTS AUDIENCE AWARD

PUPPY LOVE

Director: Daniel Rashid

Writers: Daniel Rashid, Elizabeth Valenti

Producers: Reilly Anspaugh, Daniel Rashid, Elizabeth Valenti

