Despite Twitter chatter about Dahmer Season 2 and 3 on Monday, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is not going to get a second and a third season.

Netflix announced in November that Monster will be renewed for two more seasons, but that they would focus on different bad guys, not on Dahmer again.

No Dahmer Season 2 or 3

“Monster has been renewed for two more installments and will now become an anthology series that follows other notorious figures who left their mark on society,” reads a post from Netflix’s Tudum website.

MovieMaker reporter on the news in November, and we noted that Netflix and Ryan Murphy had not yet announced which monstrous figures would embody the next two installments.

Dahmer star Evan Peters has also made it known that he’s stepping away from serial killer roles like Jeffrey Dahmer and the school shooter he played in Season 1 of American Horror Story, also created by Murphy.

“I’m going to take a little break from darker roles and explore the light,” he told Variety in December. “It would be interesting to me to play something that is a little closer to home, a little more mundane and to explore the details of those kinds of experiences.”

All that information didn’t stop Twitter accounts from speculating about another Dahmer-focused season. But rest assured, there will be no more Dahmer seasons — at least, not from Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters.

It makes sense why Netflix would want to continue the Monster series with more anthology installments, seeing that Dahmer was so popular that it became Netflix’s third-ever title to cross one billion streaming hours in 60 days, according to Variety.

Dahmer — Monster stars Peters as the famed serial killer and “Milwaukee Cannibal” Jeffrey Dahmer. The gruesome and heartwrenching drama sticks pretty close to the true story, but does take some artistic liberties, leaving audiences with questions like, did Dahmer really wear colored contacts to make his eyes look like Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars? and did he really watch The Exorcist III every single day?

This reporter’s best guess is that future installments of Monster will focus on perhaps the other two best-known American serial killers alongside Dahmer — Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. But I personally am hoping that the Monster anthology series will move on to other serial killers who are just as fascinating, like Henry Lee Lucas, Joseph James DeAngelo the “Golden State Killer”, or maybe even the “BTK Killer” Dennis Rader.

