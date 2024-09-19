Netflix has announced the cast of Black Mirror Season 7, and it includes returning actors from Season 4’s popular USS Callister episode, including Penguin‘s Cristian Milioti and Road House‘s Billy Magnussen.

Most information about the new season is still under wraps, but Netflix did confirm that one of the six new episodes will definitely be a sequel to USS Callister.

USS Callister was the first episode of Season 4, which aired in December 2017. Other returning cast members from that episode also include Osy Ikhile and Jimmi Simpson.

The episode followed Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, the founder of a multiplayer online game who was mad that his coworkers didn’t respect him enough. By night, he lived in his own private cinematic universe based on a TV show he loved as a kid, living as the commander of a starship exploring new worlds similar to Star Trek. Using his coworkers’ DNA, he created sentient clones of them that he could boss around and mistreat in his simulation. But when a new coworker clone encouraged the other clones to revolt against Daly, things did’t go according to his plan.

A still from USS Callister, Netflix

The full cast list for the new season, which will include five other episodes, also includes Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Awkwafina (Jackpot), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Harriet Walter (Succession).

Cristian Milioti in USS Callister, Black Mirror, Netflix

It’s unclear whether other castmembers from USS Callister will return, like The Power of the Dog star Plemons, I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel, or Milanka Brooks. It’s unlikely that Plemons will return considering his character died in the original episode, but hey, you never know.

Netflix previously teased the sequel at See What’s Next Event in London in March, according to Deadline. “USS Callister will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning,” the teaser said.

Milioti played Nanette Cole, the new coworker who throws a wrench in Daly’s plans, Magnussen played Valdack, Ikhile played Nate Packer, and Simpson played Walton.

USS Callister won four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

Brooker wrote the episode, which was directed by Toby Haynes.

Netflix has also revealed that the series will return in 2025 from production company Broke & Bones. It is currently being filmed.

Executive producers include creator Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.

Black Mirror has been around since its first episode, National Anthem, aired in 2011. Since then, the show has become among the most popular and talked about series on Netflix.

Each episode of the show tells a different story, which often feature famous actors in one-episode arcs.

Last season featured cast members including Annie Murphy in the Joan Is Awful episode, alongside Salma Hayek and Michael Cera.

Main Image: Cristian Milioti and Billy Magnussen courtesy of Netflix