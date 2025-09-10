Hollywood couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth play a Hollywood couple besieged by coyotes in the snarling new trailer for the horror film Coyotes.

There’s an undercurrent of social satire and good old fashioned resentment of the beautiful people in the latest from Colin Minihan (Grave Encounters). And this is a creature feature we we aren’t necessarily supposed to root for the humans.

“Eat the Rich” is the tagline of the film’s poster. (You can watch the trailer here if you don’t see it above.)

Residents and casual visitors to the Hollywood Hills know that coyotes are indeed an issue. Dog walkers in Runyon Canyon know that they may need to scoop up smaller pups at the sound of coyote shrieks that often arrives with the twilight.

Hungry coyotes have been known to make eerie appearances in dense urban areas, when L.A. is at its most quiet and dark.

And, as the film notes, even pet owners on residential streets, at perfectly normal hours, need to be on the lookout for coyotes.

But like another new comedy about the haves, Aziz Ansari’s guardian-angel, trading-places tale Good Fortune, the Hollywood Hills serve as a metaphorical shorthand for people who seem to be above it all.

In Coyotes, Long and Bosworth think they they’re safe in their chic home on a hill, but the coyotes want what’s been taken from them, back in the days when only they stalked the land.

“They want your shelter, your food, your water, your sanity,” someone explains.

But the scariest line in the trailer comes from another character, who observes of the coyotes: “They can… open doors?”

We already love this silly movie.

Coyotes will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2025, and arrives in theaters on October 3 via AURA Entertainment.

Main image: A coyote in Coyotes. AURA Entertainment.