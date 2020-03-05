Coronavirus cancellations have swept the movie and television industries, just as industries worldwide have changed their plans because of the virus also known as Covid-19.

The film industry is especially fearful since so much of its revenue comes from people gathering together in public spaces, something they may now be less inclined to do.

Here’s our running list of everything canceled or imperiled by Coronavirus/Covid-19, and original sources where you can read more.

Canceled Plans

March 5

Netflix has canceled SXSW screenings and panels, citing the fears of the coronavirus. Variety was first with the news.

WarnerMedia told Deadline it has “decided it best not to move forward with activations at SXSW,” as a precaution.

Fox News has cancelled its upfront presentation to advertisers, which had been planned for March 24, Deadline reports.

March 4

Apple is skipping SWSW, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Same for Amazon, according to Variety.

A Disney+ European launch event is off, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DC pulled out of March Comic-Con appearances, according to THR’s Heat Vision.

French conference organizer Reed Midem canceled MipTV, its TV market in Cannes, according to Variety.

Super-agency CAA is requiring that all travel is approved and “business-essential,” and asked employees to conduct meetings by phone or online, The Hollywood Reporter says.

March 3

The Doha Film Institute has canceled its Qumra event dedicated to mentoring talented Arab moviemakers, according to Variety.

Facebook and Twitter have pulled out of South by Southwest because of coronavirus concerns, Austin’s KXAN notes.

AJA Video Systems is the first distributor to bail out on NAB 2020, according to No Film School.

March 2

The Bachelorette has ruled out filming its next season in Italy, Variety first reported.

Plans in Peril

March 5

France has banned indoor gatherings of 5,000 people or more, and Variety reports that a new extension of that ban through May 31 may threaten this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Variety notes that it is scheduled to take place May 12-23 and that last year’s festival drew more than 12,000. Ugh.

BBC One’s Celebrities Race Across the World is “said to be at risk” because it involves travel to potential coronavirus hotspots, according to Deadline, which adds that “some thought could be given to whether programs like Antiques Roadshow need to be assessed,” given that they are filmed with large groups in public.

Plans Delayed

March 4

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond 007 movie, has been delayed until November because of the coronavirus. “The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020,” said a statement from Universal, MGM and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The third edition of Canneseries, an annual drama festival run in partnership with Reed Midem, is postponed, according to Variety.

The Red Sea Film Festival is delayed, according to Variety. The inaugural Saudi Araban festival had been scheduled to include Oliver Stone as a judge and Spike Lee screening his 1992 epic Malcolm X, because it was shot partially at Mecca.

Check back for regular updates to this rather depressing list of Hollywood’s coronavirus cancellations.