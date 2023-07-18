Coleman Domingo stars in Rustin, the upcoming historical drama from the Obamas’ Higher Ground and Netflix. Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, the activist and organizer who was instrumental to the creation of the 1963 March on Washington. Netflix released the first look images of Domingo in the iconic role on Tuesday.

“The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten,” reads Netflix’s description of Rustin.

“Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.”

Rustin is directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, who also produces alongside Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis. The screenplay was written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama executive produce for Higher Ground along with Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, and Chris Taaffe.

Other cast members include Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Rustin will begin playing in select theaters on Nov. 3 and will begin streaming on Netflix on Nov. 17.

See First Look Images From Rustin

Colman Domingo as Bayard in Rustin. Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2022



(L to R) Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022



(L to R) Michael Potts as Cleve Robinson, Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King, Chris Rock as NAACP Exec. Dir. Roy Wilkins and Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph in Rustin. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022



(L to R) Audra McDonald as Ella Baker and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin. In Rustin. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022



(L to R) Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, Gus Halper as Tom, Lilli Kay as Rachelle, Ayana Workman as Eleanor and Jakeem Dante Powell as Norm in Rustin. Cr. David Lee/Netflix © 2022

