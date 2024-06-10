Hermione Malone Named Executive Director of Cleveland International Film Festival Ahead of Exciting 49th Annual Fest

The Cleveland International Film Festival has named Hermione Malone as its new executive director.

With a background in nonprofit management and leadership, Malone brings over 15 years of experience in strategic development, program design and implementation, innovation, and collaboration to her new role. She most recently served as head of emerging markets at the American Journalism Project, where she forged philanthropic partnerships to close local news gaps across the country.

“Using a search consultant, we cast a national net for this position, receiving an extraordinary slate of candidates seeking to replace outgoing executive director Marcie Goodman at CIFF,” said Chris Blake, president of CIFF’s board of trustees. “Ultimately, our search committee’s work became easy as we realized that Hermione was the clear choice to lead CIFF as we head into our sixth decade of bringing the best films from around the world to Cleveland.”

“We are confident that Hermione will use her skills in strategic development, fundraising, program design and collaboration to help CIFF continue to prosper, building on top of the foundation created by Marcie Goodman over the last 23 years,” Blake added. “On behalf of CIFF’s entire board of trustees, I am excited to welcome Hermione back to Cleveland as our fourth executive director since the founding of the Film Festival in 1977.”

The upcoming 49th annual CIFF will take place from March 26 to April 5, 2025, at Playhouse Square. It’s also listed on the most recent editions of MovieMaker’s 50 Festivals Worth the Entry Fee and 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World lists. The submission window for the 2025 festival will open later this summer.

“Hermione has been an innovative leader in the non-profit space both in and outside of Cleveland,” said Joe Marinucci, who will become CIFF’s next board president at the end of June. “I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

From Detroit, Michigan, Malone spent 13 years in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to New Orleans, Louisiana in 2016. During her time in Cleveland, Hermione held leadership positions at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. She also served on the boards and committees including the Cleveland chapter of the non-profit The Links, Incorporated; the ICA Art Conservation; the Office of the Cuyahoga County Executive; Susan G. Komen For the Cure Northeast Ohio Affiliate; Women in Sports and Events, and the Junior League of Cleveland, where she served two years as president and 11 years as a member.

“I have always said that the Cleveland International Film Festival was one of the best things about living in Cleveland. So I am thrilled to return to the city to lead CIFF at this transformative time as the Festival reimagines ways to attract new audiences and deepen its community partnerships,” Malone said. “I look forward to working with a talented staff and board to create a sustainable future for the Festival, one that enhances the city’s dynamic arts and culture landscape and allows more residents and visitors alike to see themselves at CIFF.”

The outgoing executive director Marcie Goodman welcomed Malone to the team.

“I am so excited for Hermione Malone, who gets to inherit a dedicated board of directors, an extraordinary staff, generations of devoted volunteers, a group of corporate and philanthropic funders who go above and beyond time after time, a passionate assembly of members and attendees, and the most supportive community any leader could ever hope for,” she said.

