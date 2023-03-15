For our money, American Psycho — which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a very mixed reaction in January of 2000 — is the first classic film of this century. It has everything: a hilariously deadpan performance by Christian Bale; crackling satire, understatedly sold by director Mary Harron; a relentless willingness to trust the audience.

Here are eight things you probably didn’t know about American Psycho, drawn from our 2020 oral history of American Psycho that featured — among many others — Christian Bale, Mary Harron, Chloe Sevigny, Willem Dafoe, and Bret Easton Ellis, who wrote the 1991 novel on which the film was based.