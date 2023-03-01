Six months after a short video that appeared to show Harry Styles spitting on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival went viral, Pine has officially shut down “spit-gate” once and for all.

“Harry did not spit on me. Harry’s a very, very kind guy,” Chris Pine said in an Esquire video accompanying a new profile.

Sorry to everyone who was convinced that it happened, but there can be no more debate.

What really happened during spit-gate

To the best of Pine’s memory, what really happened is that Styles muttered “It’s just words, isn’t it?” to Pine as he sat down. It’s an inside joke they have about the difficulties of answering questions on never-ending press tours.

“We had this little joke because we’re all jet-lagged; we’re all trying to answer these questions. And sometimes when you’re doing these press things, your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish. But it’s just words, man,” Chris Pine said.

He first heard about spit-gate on the plane home from Venice, when his publicist woke him up “in a state,” insisting that they have to come up with a statement refuting the spitting rumors.

His publicist ultimately released the following statement: “This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

But the Esquire comments are the first acknowledgment of spit-gate to publically come out of Pine’s own mouth.

Also Read: Shia LaBeouf Accuses Olivia Wilde of Lying About Firing Him From Don’t Worry Darling

Chris Pine loves the memes about him

The Star Trek and Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement actor also let the people know that he thought those memes about him zoning out during Don’t Worry Darling press conferences were hilarious. Pine plays a cultish leader of a space-age 1950s compound in the Olivia Wilde-directed drama.

“All the memes I saw about my face in Venice made me f—ing laugh,” Chris Pine told Esquire in the main article.

He explained that some of the photos show him looking up at the ceiling because that particular ceiling happened to be really nice to look at.

“It should be known that the press conferences in Venice are in one of the most gorgeous buildings I’ve ever seen and the ceilings are like blue with gold gilt. So there’s one of these [memes] where I’m looking up, and what I’m really thinking is, ‘How can I do that to my ceiling?’ That’s what was going through my head,” he said.

Don’t Worry Darling is available to stream on HBO Max.

Main Image: Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine in Don’t Worry Darling. Photo Credit: Warner Bros Pictures