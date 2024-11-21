All that talk about kids today not caring about movies hasn’t made its way to Chilliwack, British Columbia, where this weekend’s Chilliwack International Film Festival will include “Rat King,” an eerie psychological study made by local students.

The film is the product of a raise-all-boats atmosphere in Chilliwack, a community of about 100,000 where the festival, local filmmakers, students, and even the nearby Vancouver Film School all contribute to each other’s success.

“Rat King” writer-director Ayush Senanayake says growing up in a film-forward environment — which included taking public school film classes throughout his teens — has made him very certain of his career path.

“I intend only to make films in my life. I want to create and contribute to this massive medium like it’s the only thing I truly know and love, because it is,” Senanayake, 17, tells MovieMaker.

Yes, of course many teens are captivated by social media, not making atmospheric Lynchian thrillers like “Rat King.” But many of those TikTok-addicted teens haven’t had the kinds of opportunities offered to students at GW Graham Secondary in Chilliwack.

The film is a powerful representation of the kind of work very young people are capable of when the adults in their lives give them the freedom and means.

What’s remarkable about “Rat King” is not just that Senanayake and his classmates made a festival-quality film, but that they did so while paying homage to the last days of the analog era. Though “Rat King” never overtly explains when it takes place, the set and props place it in the late ’80s or early ’90s — a time of waterbeds, rotary phones and VCRs.

“Students enjoy vintage things, especially from the ’80s,” says Michael Florizone, who teaches film production at GW Graham Secondary and grew up, like many of his students’ parents, in the ’70s and ’80s.

“On several occasions during downtime, students would sneak into the set and enjoy old movies on the tube TV and VHS player,” Florizone recalls. “Thankfully, we still have many students who have self-control and are not glued to their phones. … Students often just need the time, encouragement and space to create.”

And, of course, TikToks and movies don’t have to be at odds.

How Chilliwack Spawned the ‘Rat King’

“Rat King” star Jared Magale, left, and writer-director Ayush Senanayake. Courtesy of Michael Florizone

Senanayake started learning filmmaking in Florizone’s Film Production Workshop Class in ninth grade. When students voted on what project to make together last year, they unanimously selected Senanayake’s pitch for “Rat King.” The film tells the story of a grieving young man (Jared Magale) who pledges allegiance to the otherworldly creature of the title.

Thanks to GW Graham Secondary’s commitment to film, for the last few years, it has had a formal affiliation with Vancouver Film School, one of MovieMaker’s 30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada, about about 60 miles west of Chilliwack.

British Columbia’s tax incentives, good weather and strong film scene have long made it one of Hollywood’s favorite shooting locations, and the partnership between GW Graham Secondary gives students a pipeline to Vancouver — aka “Hollywood North” — and by extension, the film and TV industry. VFS’s support includes handing out free and discounted tuition.

The VFS partnership is just one of the benefits of Florizone’s commitment to teaching filmmaking at a high level. He studied film, theater and visual arts, and began making his own films about five years ago with a short called “The Lender” that screened at CIFF. He has also taken part in CIFF’s pitch session, and acted in several films, including one made by Chilliwack festival director Taras Groves.

“Chilliwack is an exciting place to be,” Florizone says. “It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada and people here have a hunger for creativity and innovation. … While ‘Rat King’ may not directly reflect the story of Chilliwack, the way in which it was made embodies the vibrant, collaborative and creative spirit of our community.”

On the set of “Rat King” with the GW Graham Secondary crew. Courtesy of Michael Florizone

The film takes place in a run-down two-bedroom apartment that — though you would never know — the students created in Florizone’s classroom. “A first for our school and our school district,” Florizone notes.

Creating the film, he says, involved students “jumping into set and prop construction, scouring thrift stores for vintage items, and developing a vision for the story.”

He adds: “Others worked on mastering cinema and lighting techniques using our Red Komodo camera while taking time to learn the workflow required for large raw cinema files.”

Senanayake felt an “unwavering sense of gratitude” to his fellow students for choosing his story to make into a short.

“It gave me a duty to deliver something special and make their time worthwhile. The amount of dedication, trust, and patience I felt for me while making ‘Rat King’ has brought me to tears several times,” says Senanayake, who has finished GW Graham Secondary and is now a student in North Vancouver’s Capilano University’s Motion Picture Arts Program.

“Rat King” will play the Chilliwack International Film Festival on Saturday afternoon as part of the festival’s Fraser Valley Films block, highlighting filmmakers of the region. The block also includes three other films by GW Graham graduates: “Pebble Pockets,” by Daniel Walker and Nate Ross; “Baby Rental” by Mason Fraser and Kael Gough-Johnson; and “A Poacher’s Honor,” by Danny Crabb.

“While the film carries a darker tone, this project is ultimately a celebration — bringing people together to create something extraordinary and highlighting Chilliwack’s potential and creative community,” says Florizone.

Only two non-students were involved in the production of “Rat King”: Florizone, who produced and provided the voice of the title character, and Nadine Johnson, mother of one of the film’s cinematographers, who played the lead character’s mom.

Storyboarding “Rat King” in a GW Graham Secondary classroom. Courtesy of Michael Florizone

Here are the student members of the GW Graham Secondary program who made “Rat King.” Look for their names on Hollywood productions soon — or in the credits of films made in Chilliwack.

Ayush Senanayake – Writer, Director, Composer, Set Construction, Set Dressing, Props

Jared Magale – Acting – Daniel Ernst, Set Dressing

Vincent Ball – 2nd A.C., Set Construction, Set Dressing

Ben Bueckert – Cam Op, Composer, Assistant Audio Engineer, P.A. Set Construction, Set Dressing

Esther Colon – P.A, Casting, Props, Set Dressing,

Wesley Eagles – Boom Op, Foley Artist, Marketing Manager, Set Dressing

Talon Francis – P.A., Graphic Design, Props

Jaykeb Garcia – Gapher, Assistant Editor, Set Construction

Elise McAlpine – Lead Editor, Composer, Audio Engineer, Costume, P.A., Set Dressing, Makeup, Props

Sheyda Navidi – Acting – Emily Ernst, Shot List, Storyboard, Colour Grading, Foley, Props Artist,P.A, Assistant Music, Set Dressing, Casting, Set Construction

Keon Sheikhi – Boom Op

Rylie Siraj – Costume, Set Construction, Set Dressing, Makeup, Props

Mason Fraser – Prod. Coordinator, Casting, P.A.

Kael Gough-Johnson – D.O.P, Assistance Editor, Assistant Audio Engineer, Gapher, Grip, Set Dressing

Sahil Grewal – 1st. A.C., Gapher, Assistant Audio Engineer

C-Jay Bryce – Lead Composer(Score), Props Design, Costume, Set Dressing, Props Kyonna Clarke – A.D, Set Construction

Reet Ghattaura – Set Prep

Zander Smith-Pauls – Acting – Alex Taylor, P.A., Assistant Grip, Assistant Editor, Set Construction

Praise Ekhator – Composer

Main image: Jared Magale in “Rat King,” playing this weekend at the Chilliwack International Film Festival. Courtesy of Michael Florizone.