SAG Award winners; Star Trek‘s William Shatner, a.k.a Captain Kirk, remembers Leonard Nimoy, a.k.a. Mr. Spock, on the anniversary of Nimoy’s death; Succession stars Kieran Culkin, a.k.a. Roman Roy, and J. Smith-Cameron, a.k.a. Gerri Kellman, give the people what they want. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Tom Holland Does It Again: The Spider-Man actor continues to bring in the box-office revenue with his popular Sony action-adventure movie Uncharted, which brought in $23.2 million domestically during its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to $83.3 million, according to Variety. Uncharted was No. 1 at the box office this weekend, with Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home following behind it in third place.

SAG Award Winners: Congrats to the winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Will Smith, who won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for King Richard; Jessica Chastain, who won outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Troy Kotsur, who won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for CODA; Ariana DeBose, who won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for West Side Story; and Helen Mirren, who got the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. Head to CNN for the full winners’ list.

Roman + Gerri Sittin’ in a Tree: People Magazine captured an iconic image of Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron kissing at the SAG Awards on Sunday after Succession won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, giving their on-screen characters Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman a run for their money. Honestly, this is what the internet has been demanding of Roman and Gerri for some time now, and I’m glad they gave the people what they want.

Kirk & Spock Forever: William Shatner remembered the late, great Leonard Nimoy on the seventh anniversary of his death on Sunday, posting a picture of himself and his Star Trek co-star hugging. “Leonard. 3/26/31 – 2/27/15,” Shatner wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji. Friendship, the final frontier.

Winter Awards: The Rogovy Foundation announced the four winners of its Winter 2021 Miller/Packan Documentary Film Fund on Friday, which grants a total of $200,000 over the course of the year through its Winter and Summer grants. Congratulations to In Plain Sight by Sarah McClure and Jessie Deeter; Coldwater Kitchen by Brian Kaufman and Mark Kurlyandchik; Nothing Gold Can Stay by Erin Brethauer and Tim Hussin, and Merkel by Eva Weber.

Men Ruin Everything: Especially fish. Just kidding! But a new documentary called Fish & Men screened this weekend at the Amelia Island Film Festival, which our own Caleb Hammond has been covering, and it features Glocester, Mass. fisherman who ask one humble question: Why can’t the fresh fish caught here be sold and served locally? Another fish doc, Dark Hobby, examines why Hawaii’s tropical fish population has dwindled due to divers supplying consumer demand for home aquariums.

Glocester Is Having a Moment: The town, pronounced Gloh-stah and not whatever you were thinking, is of course the setting for CODA, and SAG-Award winning (see above) actor Troy Kotsur plays a fisherman in the film who is dealing with some of the same issues as the folks in Fish & Men. Here’s how CODA writer-director Siân Heder infiltrated the notoriously insular Glocester fishing scene.

Red Carpet Learning Curve: Amanda Seyfried took a look back at the red carpet attire she wore to the premiere of Mean Girls in 2004 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday. The extremely glamorous actress explained that back then, she had no publicist, no stylist, no makeup artist, and she bought both dresses for the teenage cult classic film’s Los Angeles and New York premieres with her last $600. She also put herself on blast for being completely oblivious to fashion rules like not wearing a white bra under a black dress. That said, she still looked great! Watch the interview below and see her red carpet photos via BuzzFeed.

Main Image: Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman and Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon on Succession courtesy of HBO