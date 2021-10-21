Succession star Brian Cox got extremely candid about the ending of the beloved HBO series in an interview with GQ Hype on Wednesday, hinting that fans might have to say goodbye to the Roy family before they’re ready.

“I would say possibly two more series and then I think we’re done,” Cox said in response to a question about how long he’d like to play Logan Roy.

Sorry, what? A future without Succession? Not interested. Also, side note for Americans: GQ Hype is a digital spinoff of British GQ, and Cox, who is Scottish, says “series,” he means the same thing as “seasons.” Anyway, he had more to say on the subject:

“But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel,” Cox told GQ Hype. “I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series. I think it’s going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more series before it really comes to a culmination. That’s my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more series, but they may only get one.”

This is too much! But it’s tough to argue with L-to-the-OG himself. And this isn’t the first we’ve heard that the show might be coming to a close soon. Succession executive producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times back in June that creator and writer Jesse Armstrong was thinking of ending the show with Season 4.

Also Read: Why Succession Director Mark Mylod Felt ‘Utter Paranoia’ Going Into Season 3

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett said. “We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Let’s just hope this one goes the way of The Crown and gets a bonus season.

In the meantime, Cox said the Succession writers will be heading back soon to write Season 4, and that filming is scheduled to begin around June 2022.

“I think the writers are getting back in January. I was surprised because I thought they’d be getting back in November. But I do think they need a break,” he said. “I mean, I think that they do need space, because they’ve been working really hard on this [series].”

Until then, Cox will be busy indulging the legions of fans begging him to tell them to “fuck off.”

“People keep saying, ‘Can you tell me to fuck off?’ And I go, ‘Ah… fuck off,'” he laughed.

The Season 3 premiere of Succession is now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday night.

Main image: Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo by Macall B. Polay/HBO.