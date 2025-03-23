Brendan Fraser was a mainstay in Hollywood during the 90s, and his recent resurgence back into the spotlight has been both surprising and welcomed in equal measure. After years away, Fraser made his comeback in the 2022 movie The Whale, in which his performance won him an Academy Award. Despite this recent return, many fans will associate him as Rick O’Connell, the swashbuckling adventurer, from the Mummy franchise. His performances in the franchise helped redefine the action-adventure genre, so it’s worth a look back at this time and his life and career since.

Fraser’s Hollywood Comeback

Let’s start with the comeback. An inspiring real-life Hollywood story, Fraser restarted his career with supporting roles in series like Doom Patrol and The Affair. This reminded audiences of his talent, but it was his performance in The Whale that catapulted him back into the public consciousness. Playing Charlie, a reclusive, obese English teacher, Fraser’s character attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter in a role that explored loneliness, love, and family. An upcoming role in Pressure about the D-Day landings promises even more from Fraser’s career.

Back to Start

His career began in the early 90s when Fraser solidified his position in Hollywood as a versatile actor with a talent in comedic timing. Having studied the arts at Cornish College, he landed his breakout role in Encino Man, in which he plays a frozen caveman who awakens in modern-day California. His career flourished from there. He starred alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in School Ties as well as Wild Honors and Airheads, with Adam Sandler. It was then, in 1999, when he took on his most iconic roles in the massive successes as part of The Mummy trilogy.

The Mummy Takes Over

Hollywood has always had a fascination with Ancient Egypt, and this goes beyond The Mummy franchise. Hollywood has long drawn inspiration from Egypt; from Cleopatra (1963) to Gods of Egypt (2016), it has provided the backdrop to countless films.

Released in 1999, The Mummy retains its popularity as an adventure movie that has an undeniable charm and excellent storytelling. Mixing humor with adventure, it not only was a box office hit but also spawned a spin-off series in The Scorpion King. Fraser’s performance was a key ingredient in this, playing the action hero perfectly in a genre that was crowded at that time.

A 2017 remake didn’t really capture the public imagination like the original, which speaks to Fraser’s charm and attraction. This makes it even more pleasing to see his renaissance on the big screen and continued success, which is sure to continue with his next releases.