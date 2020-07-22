Blood Circus: Where Wrestling, Rock and Fake Gold Collide (Podcast)

Blood Circus failed to deliver on the promise of its name. Created by an infomercial fake-gold salesman named Santo Gold, the event was supposed to combine horror, wrestling and rock music into a feature-film extravaganza. It failed at this. But it succeeded in becoming one of the weirdest spectacles in Baltimore history.

Santo Gold, born Santo Victor Rigatuso, wanted to find a way to promote his fake gold products, besides his infomercials. So he assembled the plan for Blood Circus, a something-for-everyone affair.

If the fake wrestling league portrayed in Netflix’s GLOW is too artsy and pretentious for you, Blood Circus might be exactly to your tastes. It was all supposed to be filmed and turned into a feature film more exciting than Rocky III, as one advertisement proclaimed. Attendees were promised something called a “scream bag,” a “Thundervision” sound system, atomic fleas, and a “new type of movie unlike anything you will ever experience.” The event was even supposed to include a “three-headed Munga Magoon,” which is not, as far as we can tell, an actual thing.