Billie Eilish Concert Film Is a Partly Animated ‘Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Billie Eilish will partner with director Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winning animator Patrick Osborne for a Hollywood Bowl concert film that is also a partly animated “love letter to Los Angeles.”

Directed by Rodriguez and Osborne, the special will include animation and concert footage to take fans “on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to Disney+, which will air the special on Friday, Sept. 3.

“I definitely have fantasies about L.A.,” Eilish says in a voiceover during the trailer for Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which you can watch above. “A whole different world interwoven with my world.”

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features her brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

“It’s a concert film but it’s also a story at the same time,” Eilish continues in the voiceover. “This kind of beautiful version of old Hollywood.”

She later adds: “This was a dream come true.”

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in association with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the live concert director and Pablo Berron as the cinematographer.

The film will include the entirety of Eilish’s new No. 1 album, Happier Than Ever, which was written by Billie and Finneas, who also produced.

Rodriguez helped drive the 1990s indie film boom with Desperado and From Dusk Til Dawn. Other credits include Sin City, Alita Battle Angel, and the Spy Kids and Machete franchises, produced at his Troublemaker Studios facility in Austin, Texas.

Osborne is an animator, screenwriter and film director who won an Oscar in 2014 for Best Animation Short Film for “Feast,” his directorial debut. He has also worked on films including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It-Ralph and Bolt.

The Billie Eilish concert film Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, debuts on Disney+ on Friday, September 3.